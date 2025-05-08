The Internet is full of adorable baby videos. And, now, we have found the cutest little foodie. In the clip shared by influencer Sky Kellisa, she can be seen sitting at a dinner table with her 19-month-old daughter. She starts by asking her kid, "When things are hot, what do we let them do?" To which, the little one replies, "Cool down." Then, Sky explains to her daughter that you pick your pizza from the crust part and fold it to give stability to your slice. The child repeats words like "crust", "fold it" and "stability" in her cutest little voice.

The mother and daughter duo cheer with their pizza slices and dig in. After trying the "fold it" method a few times, the little one manages to eat the pizza on her own. In the end, the baby asks for water and ketchup and finishes her meal with the utmost grace, rarely seen in small children.

The note read, "The only correct way to eat pizza, don't challenge me on it. Also, our toddlers are so much more capable than we give them credit for. Explain things to them like they're normal humans!!" Watch the full video here.

The video has garnered more than one million views on Instagram, with several people praising the mother for her daughter's great communication skills at such a young age.

A user said, "You are exceptional!! You can clearly see how well-developed her language and motor skills are. That's all, you mom and dad!! So proud!!!!"

Another added, "BIG fan of parents speaking to babies in business casual."

Someone joked, "This sounds like a 1:1 teams meeting with my manager."

"I love that you explain each step and even the things we as adults might not think to explain, like the crust. I love this learning process. I have always been an EXPLAINER when it comes to my son, too," read a comment.

A user remarked, "The way she's giving you eye contact as she's listening to what you're saying is so cute."

