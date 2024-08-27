Cucumbers are cool - and we don't just mean that literally. This cooling ingredient is currently receiving a lot of interest online. One of the latest food trends taking social media by storm is a cucumber salad. People around the world seem to be jumping on the bandwagon to prepare their versions of this viral salad and share the results on different platforms. As per reports, one of the major influences behind this viral trend is a vlogger from Canada named Logan Moffitt. As a result of his popularity, he is being dubbed the "cucumber guy" by many users.

Logan's varied cucumber videos have clocked millions of views on Instagram and other social media platforms. He often starts them with the words, "Sometimes you need to eat an entire cucumber. Let me show you the best way to do it." He would then share a mouth-watering cucumber recipe. In some cases, the clips show him enjoying cucumber treats in different places. Many of his recipes feature sliced cucumbers with sesame seeds, garlic, spring onions, soy sauce and MSG. He has given the basic Asian-inspired cucumber salad his own twist using ingredients ranging from salmon and cream cheese to strawberry jam and peanut butter. His signature 'style' is typically slicing entire cucumbers using a mandoline placed atop a quart-sized plastic deli container. Take a look at one example below:







Social media users seem to love Logan's videos and his 'commitment' to the cool gourd. In some places, the trend is also being cited as one of the reasons for cucumber shortages. According to The New York Times, Icelandic news reports blamed the social media craze for the difficulties faced by home cooks to get cucumbers from their regular local sources. However, some experts in Iceland have pointed out that there are various other factors contributing to the shortage, as per the BBC. Nevertheless, it is hard to deny that Logan's cucumber creations have become a powerful object of fascination.





Before this, Moffitt caught our attention when he shared a reel of himself making one of his classic cucumber salads while treading water in a pond/lake. "I tried this but it didn't work, is the lake an important step?" one user commented sarcastically. The viral video has received a range of reactions. Click here to read the complete story.

