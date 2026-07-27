Mirabai Chanu gave India its first gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on July 26. But the win did not come easy. Speaking to NDTV after her victory, the Olympic medallist revealed that she had not eaten properly for three days while trying to stay within her weight category. The comment offered a glimpse into the strict discipline behind her success. It's something Chanu had spoken about earlier as well. In a 2020 interview with The Lallantop, she explained why foods like bread and milk are usually off the menu for her, and shared the simple foods she relies on to fuel her training while keeping her weight in check.





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What Does Mirabai Chanu Eat For Breakfast?

Chanu said her mornings usually begin with a simple breakfast of boiled eggs, boiled chana and boiled mushrooms.

Sharing why her meals are so basic, she said, “Sabko lagta hai ki weightlifters hain, toh bahut zyada khaate hongey, par hum itna nahi khaate… kyunki weight control karke rakhna padta hai.” (People think weightlifters eat a lot, but that's not really the case because we have to keep our weight under control.)

She added, “Main breakfast mein leti hoon boiled egg, boiled chana, boiled mushroom… Hum bread bhi nahi le sakte, hum doodh bhi nahi le sakte, kyunki weight maintain karna hota hai (For breakfast, I have boiled eggs, boiled chickpeas, and boiled mushrooms... We can't have bread or milk either, because we have to maintain our weight)”

A Light Lunch Before Training

Breakfast isn't the only meal she keeps simple. Chanu shared that her lunch is usually light too, especially on training days.

“Lunch mein zyada se zyada salad aur seafood hi khaati hoon… kyunki training karna hai, digest karna hai (For lunch, I mostly eat salad and seafood... because I have to train and digest the food),” she said, explaining that lighter meals help her train comfortably while staying within her weight limit.





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For athletes like Chanu, maintaining a specific weight is just as important as training. Since weightlifting competitions are divided into weight categories, even small changes in body weight can matter. That's why her diet focuses on foods that support performance without pushing her beyond the required limit.