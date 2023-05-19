We haven't met anyone who hates pani puri! It is a street food that is loved unconditionally by all Indians. There is absolutely no substitute for this yummy delight that simply bursts in the mouth, giving a roller coaster ride of flavors. Across the country, pani puri is known by different names like phuchka, gupchup, and golgappa. Pani puri is just a small, round-shaped, crispy ball that carries a mix of chickpeas or mashed potatoes and black chana. It is filled with spicy and tangy water, which makes the journey of relishing pani puri worthwhile. Over the years, several pani puri vendors have gone viral on social media for their unique ways of selling this street snack. From coming up with sweet connotations to creative ways of selling, the vendors always manage to amaze pani puri lovers. And this volcano pani puri from Surat has also made its way onto the list.

A video shared by food blogger Amar Sirohi showcases a street vendor serving his customers the 'volcano pani puri.' Let us tell you that the snack got its name from the street vendor's volcano-like creation, prepared from mashed chickpeas and potatoes. He first pours in a few big scoops of the spicy and tangy water into the volcano-like set-up, which comes with a big hole in the center. Next, he mashes it up to prepare a delicious mix. In a medium-sized container, he adds a good portion of crispy puri and adds some chickpea, potato, and tangy water mix from the volcano set-up. With the help of a steel glass, he blends the mixture well and serves it to the customers who were waiting. Watch the video here:

The clip has so far garnered over 3 lakh views. While many Instagram users have labeled it a "fake video," others were simply impressed with the street vendor's creativity. Well, this is not the first time we've seen people experimenting with pani puri. Recently, a video of a street food vendor making mango pani puri went viral on the internet. In the video, we could see a man stuffing the puris with chickpeas and mango pulp. However, this unique combination did not sit well with interent users. Read more about it here.

What are your thoughts on this volcano pani puri? Would you give it a try?