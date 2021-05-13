If you are an ardent pizza lover, then you surely know what's so special about wood-fired pizza. That charred crust and the smokey flavour makes the pizza taste oh-so-delicious. And trust us, this rustic texture can never be achieved in a microwave oven or tawa. But have you ever thought about how it can taste when prepared on 'molten lava'? Yes, you read it right! We recently came across a person who bakes his pizzas on the active Pacaya volcano in Guatemala. He opened a make-shift pizzeria named Pacaya Pizza and has been serving pizzas made on molten rocks. Owned by David Garcia, this pizzeria is attracting a number of guests and tourists for a one-of-a-kind experience.





Scrolling Pacaya Pizza's Instagram handle, named @pizzapacayadedavid, we also found a glimpse of how David makes his pizzas. In his make-shift kitchen, David first kneads the dough, rolls it into a flat base and assembles the toppings. He then takes the pizza on a metal platter that can hold up to 1000 degree Celsius and places on the lava, wearing protective gears. Incredible, right? Take a look at the video:





David also shared images of some happy guests who enjoyed their pizzas prepared using this unique technique. "A delight to try and you will be surprised how tasty and flavourful the pizzas are," read one of the posts in Spanish.

















For the unversed, the Pacaya volcano in Guatemala is active since February 2021. While this active volcano is keeping the locals and authorities on high alert, it seems David is making the most out of it by keeping people entertained.





If given a chance, do you want to give this lava pizza a try? Write to us in the comments below.









