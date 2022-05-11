Imagine biting into a crunchy gol gappa with aloo masala and the signature khatta-meetha pani, just thinking about it has one drooling, doesn't it?! Also known as pani puri, puchka and batasha, Indians may not agree upon what to call this street food, but we all can agree that we love it with all our hearts. Recently, Indian street vendors have chosen this beloved chaat to be the focus of their culinary experimentations. This has led to some bizarre gol gappa creations on the internet - Mirinda gol gappa, Bahubali gol gappa, fire gol gappa and more. We have found another mind-bending gol gappa invention, and this gol gappa has been gaining a lot of buzz on social media, so much so that it has gone viral! Take a look:

















Known as 'volcano gol gappa', this gol gappa creation can be found in Surat, Gujarat. In the video, we see why this gol gappa has been given such a unique name. The man has made a volcano using mashed potatoes and peas, within the said volcano, he makes a special pani using the mashed potato-pea mixture and the gol gappa pani. The gol gappa is filled with the special masala, and the spicy water and then served to hungry customers. The video was uploaded by Instagram-based food blogger @foodie_incarnate and it has garnered 1.1 million views and over 95k likes!





After the round of gol gappa finishes, the vendor then makes a special crushed chaat using gol gappas, special masala and other ingredients and serves it to people to complete the meal. As per the food blogger, it is this mashed chaat that people specially come to eat, besides the gol gappas. Here's what people on the internet said about the volcano gol gappa:











"This is mouth-watering"





"Looks very interesting"





"I think Surat street food ki koi comparison he nai....." (I think there is no comparison to Surat street food)





"Wah maza aa gaya" (Wow! I enjoyed)





"Do we have something similar in Delhi NCR? We had this in Gwalior, my hometown. But couldn't find in Delhi NCR"











What did you think of this gol gappa? Do tell us in the comments section below!



