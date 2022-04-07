Deepika Padukone is one of the leading actresses in the industry today. Her recent film 'Gehraiyaan' won her immense critical appreciation for her nuanced and thoughtful portrayal of the character. Despite her busy schedule, the actress does not shy away from interacting with her social media fans and followers every now and then, and this time was no different. Recently, Deepika Padukone hosted an Instagram AMA session with the prompt, "If I was a..." She asked her fan following of 65.6 million to respond with different kinds of replies to the trending format. Needless to say, food propped up in the conversation too!





The idea was to understand what food Deepika would compare herself to and relate to the most. A fan asked Deepika Padukone with the prompt, "If I was a drink?" To this, Deepika replied, "Hot Chocolate," along with a cute video of herself enjoying the yummy brew. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone's Instagram AMA

Another fan asked Deepika Padukone what would be the ingredient that she would compare herself to. The actress responded, "Chili!" and shared a short clip of one of her crew members enjoying some spicy food! Take a look:

Those who follow Deepika Padukone closely would know what a big foodie the actress is. Her most recent food craving was none other than the delicious Italian comfort food - pizza. She shared an Instagram post of the yummy delight with a Margherita pizza and captioned it as 'Drools'. Take a look:

Not many people know that Deepika Padukone is not just a big foodie but also an amazing chef. The actress' husband Ranveer Singh had made the revelation in his recent Instagram AMA. A fan asked if he likes Deepika's cooking to which he replied, "Love it! She's an amazing cook. My multi-talented baby." Click here to read more about this story.





On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the sports drama '83, playing the on-screen wife of Ranveer Singh. Her upcoming projects include the highly anticipated film 'Pathan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is slated to release in January 2023.