Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Times The Padmavati Star Declared Her Love For Desserts

Highlights Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone turns 32 on January 5, 2018.

Deepika often indulges her sweet tooth.

The Padmavati star also has a punishing workout routine.

On Deepika Padukone's birthday, here are 5 times she declared her love for all things sweet, loud and clear:

Would you look at those rich-looking nutty chocolate barks on display? We want to steal some from all those containers!

Having starred in a Hollywood flick comes with its own perks. Deepika tasted the sweet taste of international fame quite literally last year. After making her international debut with Vin Diesel in XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage the actor waked the red carpet at Cannes film festival 2017, and THIS is what she ate while she was there. Well I guess, it was well deserved Deepika!

Deepika also channeled her inner child with a bag of Maltesers- a yummy gooey milk chocolate candy- while on-board her flight to Cannes. Gotta love DP for this one!

Would you look at the size of the chocolate chips on those jumbo cookies! Deepika gave a shout out to her baker friend on her Instagram page, while gobbling up these decadent treats.

Is there a better way to celebrate small and big successes than a cake? Deepika thinks not. This fancy cake designed to celebrate Deepika and Shah Rukh's Happy New Year is a sweet reminder of the beauty's sugary obsession.

Although she loves the sugar rush every now and then, Deepika doesn't need to worry about gaining weight because her fitness regime is pretty rigorous. Apart from a healthy diet, Deepika Padukone also does yoga, pilates and a mix of different exercises. She always stays hydrated and never skips her workout sessions. Also, apart from these occasional indulgences, Deepika stays away from high-calorie and junk foods. So kids, what's the moral of the story? Exercise, if you want to keep eating cake! As for you Deepika, happy birthday and shine on!