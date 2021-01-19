This Is Deepika Padukone's Favourite Food That She Loves To Make Herself

Deepika Padukone's favourite self-made food is too relatable!

Highlights Deepika Padukone has made a foodie revelation on social media

This is the food which she says she loves to cook at home

The actor said it in an 'Ask Me Anything' Session on Instagram

There's something quite unique and tasteful about food that is made by us with our own hands. Experienced cooks and chefs can understand their own meals like no one else, this is why they know exactly what to add and subtract to make it delicious and appealing. We all have a few favourite dishes which are appealing to us only when we make them ourselves, albeit with some amount of trial and error. Whether it's a simple bowl of cheesy instant noodles or a cup of soup - self-made recipes can be wide-ranging, satiating and somehow extremely wholesome. Deepika Padukone recently held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram profile. A fan asked her, "What's your favourite food that you make," and her answer may come as a surprise.





Deepika Padukone is a complete foodie if we go by her recent Instagram posts.





Deepika Padukone revealed that her favourite food that she cooks for herself would be: cookies. Yes, indeed. The 'Chhapaak' actor has admitted her adulation for her handmade cookies more than any other dish. "Favourite food I make, I'd say cookies. I'm more fond of baking than cooking. So... cookies is my strength," she said in the video posted on her Instagram stories. How relatable, right?

Interestingly, this is not the only foodie revelation that Deepika Padukone has made in recent times. The actor posted a short video about her all-time favourite comfort food, Rasam Rice. Ananya Panday took to the comments section to add to this, as she said, "Ur house South Indian food is my comfort food also, yum to another level." Take a look at the post:





Promoted

We'd love to see a glimpse of Deepika Padukone's homemade cookies soon. Until then, why not try your hands at baking some too? For some delicious cookie recipes, you can make at home, click here.







