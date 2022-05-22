Let's admit it; summers are incomplete without a generous portion of our favourite fruit - Mango. Mangoes are reminiscent of our happy childhood- with us innocently gorging on slice after slice, and the sticky mango juice trickling down our elbows and spreading across our lips. Just a single bite is enough to stir up sweet memories associated with this bright yellow fruit. If you are a mango-lover just like us, you are in for a treat at The Spice Route at The Imperial, New Delhi. Chef Veena Arora has created a special menu called 'Mumma's Mango Collection' and it is invoking nostalgia by presenting the flavours of mango an all-new avatar you could never fathom.





One of the most unique restaurants in the city in terms of decor, The Spice Route exudes an aura of immense peace and spiritual healing. The walls are hand-painted with natural dyes, made to resemble the interiors of ancient Indian temples. The restaurant has been designed to reflect the journey of spices from the Malabar coast in Kerala to countries like Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam. Thus, the special Mango menu at the Spice Route too features curries and recipes from these regions.





We started off our meal with The Yum Mamuang from the Appetiser section of the menu. Similar to the Som Tam, this too was a signature Thai salad with grated raw mango, a spicy dressing and crunchy roasted peanuts. Mango-lovers would truly enjoy the Pacha Mangai Rasam , a Kerala-style broth made of lentils and fresh mango. The idea of eating mango in the form of soup proved to be quite the innovation. We truly enjoyed this refreshing and light broth garnished with fresh mango chunks to resemble crotons.

Yum Mamuang Salad. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

The main course of the Mango menu had an array of options from a variety of countries. The Allepey Mangai Curry was heavenly and comforting with the goodness of coconut milk and fresh vegetables. The Ga Xao Hot Dieu was another surprising preparation that we enjoyed - a Vietnamese-style fried treat with ripe mangoes and cashew nuts with plenty of Umami.

Allepey Mangai Curry. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Ga Xao Hot Dieu. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

The Pacha Mangai Katrikai Curry was the ultimate show-stealer. The tangy flavours of raw mango are perfectly paired with baby eggplants in this Kerala-style delight garnished with curry leaves. We paired our curries with the chef-special Jasmine Rice with ripe mango cooked in coconut milk, as well as some flaky Malabari Parottas.

Pacha Mangai Katrikai Curry. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Jasmine Rice with Mango. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Malabar Parotta. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

In desserts, our pick was the Khao Neow Mamuang - the classic Thai dessert comprising sticky rice served with diced ripe mangoes, drizzled with creamy coconut milk and white sesame seeds. Every bite justified the hype around this marvellous sweet.

Khao Neow Mamuang. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Mangoes being the focus of this menu, we thoroughly enjoyed every dish to the very last morsel. In spite of the plethora of dishes we ate, the meal did not feel heavy at all. So, indulge the mango-loving child in you with these heavenly delights for a summer to remember!





What: Mumma's Mango Collection - Special Mango Menu





Where: The Spice Route at The Imperial, Janpath, New Delhi-110001





When: 15th May - 30th June 2022.





Timings: Lunch 12:30pm to 2:45pm and Dinner: 7pm to 11:45pm





Cost for two: INR 6000 + taxes (without alcohol)