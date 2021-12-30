The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has certified New Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur fruit and vegetable market as 'Clean And Fresh Fruit And Vegetable Market' as per the benchmarks established by FSSAI. This comes after FSSAI certified INA Market in the national capital as the first clean fruit and vegetable market. Delhi Government's Department of Food Safety recently took to their official Twitter handle to share the news. "Second fruit and vegetable market in Delhi to be certified as "Clean and Fresh Fruit and Vegetable market" after INA fruit and vegetable market. Kudos to south east team @Saurabh_FS @chitrapokhriyal and thank you @fssaiindia and our training and auditing partners," the tweet read.





Earlier this December (December 7, 2021), Department of Food Safety, GNCT of Delhi took to Twitter to announce, "INA fruit and vegetable market is the first market to be certified "clean and fresh fruit and vegetable market" by @fssaiindia as the hard work of FSD team South East bore fruit."











According to a report on PTI, this initiative by FSSAI aims to revolutionise fruit and vegetable markets by promoting the availability of safe and hygienic fruits and vegetables to the consumers. "This initiative will upgrade the condition of local unorganised organic/non-organic fruits and vegetable retailer markets across the country by integrating local vendors with organised retailers including ecommerce platforms. It will also build trust among consumers to have clean and safe fresh produce," read an official statement by FSSAI.