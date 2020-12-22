Delhi's 'Baba Ka Dhaba' Owner-Couple Starts A New Restaurant In Malviya Nagar

The new restaurant is also called 'Baba Ka Dhaba'.

Highlights The owners of Baba Ka Dhaba that went viral recently, have started afresh

The elderly couple started a new restaurant by the same name

The restaurant in Malviya Nagar will serve Indian and Chinese cuisine

The 80-year-old owner of Baba Ka Dhaba, a street side kiosk in Delhi, Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi opened a new restaurant on 21 December 2020 by the same name in Malviya Nagar, after social media users poured in help for them in October 2020. According to ANI report, the restaurant is just a few minutes away from their old kiosk and would serve Indian and Chinese cuisine.





For the uninitiated, the elderly couple were struggling to make ends meet after the lockdown by selling dal, paneer curry, parathas, and rice at INR 30-50 a plate. Their plight was bought to limelight by food blogger Gaurav Wasan about two months ago when he made a video of them wherein Mr. Prasad broke down talking about their struggles. The video went viral on social media in no time with over 9 million views on Instagram in less than a day and people thronged the dhaba the very next morning to extend their support. Even celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Ravichandran Ashwin also reached out to extend their support.





(Also Read: 9 Social Media Movements Of 2020 That Helped Revive Local Eateries)





Promoted

Actor Aparshakti Khurana also visited Baba Ka Dhaba

All this has now helped the couple in starting afresh with this new place. Mr. Prasad told ANI, "It has everything from furniture to staff, and have also installed CCTV cameras." Speaking about all the help that he received he further added, "We are very happy, god has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help. I appeal to them to visit my restaurant."







