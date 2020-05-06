Delivery Man Makes Girl's Lockdown Birthday Memorable With Cupcakes, Twitter Loves It

This heart-rendering move by a mail man is winning the internet.

Highlights A girl was celebrating her homebound birthday

Delivery man took it upon himself to get her cupcakes

The thoughtful move was appreciated by Twitterati

Novel Coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill, with only essential services functioning in most parts of the world. While the lockdown has slowly begun to reopen, most people are still practicing self-isolation in one form or the other. There are a number of services that have sustained us during this period of quarantine such as health workers, farmers, delivery persons, and the list goes on. In these stressful times, one delivery man went over and above his duty to deliver ice-cream cupcakes to a mother celebrating her young daughter's birthday. The touched mother shared the post on her Twitter profile, and it soon went viral:





The delivery man was at their home to make a regular delivery, but when he realised it was the little girl's birthday, he went out of the way to get her ice-cream cupcakes. When she asked him why he did it in the first place, he said, "I just wanted to do this because if we weren't in this situation, she'd be celebrating with friends."





The girl's mother shared a picture of her happy daughter with the cupcakes and the delivery man, who was wearing a mask but clearly grinning from ear-to-ear. The pictures got over 170k likes and almost 30k retweets. She goes by the name 'Mrs. Paternoster' on Twitter and she later shared some interesting information about the gentle mail man, who is said to be a 'self-less' and 'kind' man by everyone who knows him. Take a look at the tweets:





Here are some of the reactions to the viral tweet:





What a kind way to bring happiness into a little girl's birthday! A nice gesture truly goes a long way.







