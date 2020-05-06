Delivery Man Makes Girl's Lockdown Birthday Memorable With Cupcakes, Twitter Loves It

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: May 06, 2020 17:49 IST
Novel Coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill, with only essential services functioning in most parts of the world. While the lockdown has slowly begun to reopen, most people are still practicing self-isolation in one form or the other. There are a number of services that have sustained us during this period of quarantine such as health workers, farmers, delivery persons, and the list goes on. In these stressful times, one delivery man went over and above his duty to deliver ice-cream cupcakes to a mother celebrating her young daughter's birthday. The touched mother shared the post on her Twitter profile, and it soon went viral:
Ok @FedEx our driver deserves a bonus! He realized it was our daughter's birthday & went to @DairyQueen to get her ice cream cupcakes. He said "I just wanted to do this because if we weren't in this situation, she'd be celebrating with friends." I'm not crying. You're crying! ???? pic.twitter.com/BqoMbyC3G1
— Mrs. Paternoster (@Mrs_ConCon1787) April 30, 2020
The delivery man was at their home to make a regular delivery, but when he realised it was the little girl's birthday, he went out of the way to get her ice-cream cupcakes. When she asked him why he did it in the first place, he said, "I just wanted to do this because if we weren't in this situation, she'd be celebrating with friends."
The girl's mother shared a picture of her happy daughter with the cupcakes and the delivery man, who was wearing a mask but clearly grinning from ear-to-ear. The pictures got over 170k likes and almost 30k retweets. She goes by the name 'Mrs. Paternoster' on Twitter and she later shared some interesting information about the gentle mail man, who is said to be a 'self-less' and 'kind' man by everyone who knows him. Take a look at the tweets:
UPDATE: This wonderful man's name is Jodan Price and those that know him have reached out to me and described him as an incredibly self-less and kind man who loves to do for others. Please consider showing him love by tweeting a shout out or thank you for just being awesome!
— Mrs. Paternoster (@Mrs_ConCon1787) May 4, 2020
Here are some of the reactions to the viral tweet:
Omg the Gasp ???? she was so happy about her cupcakes ❤️
— FolaśadeA (@Sadesa_) May 5, 2020
We live in a world where so few people give positive feedback or ask for a manager for something good. Or just use the internet to tell a story for no other reason than you want the person recognized. I dig this - the awesome driver & how decent a human YOU ARE for sharing.
— The Sassiest Semite (@LittleMissLizz) May 5, 2020
Aww that's so thoughtful of him. I hope she had a good birthday indoors.????????
— Wemimo Ogundiwin (@thatketomumof5) May 1, 2020
@FedEx it was my birthday yesterday! Can I get some cupcakes too... pic.twitter.com/QDh8tu4TgJ
— Tim Rewa (@timrewa) May 5, 2020
Mr. Price is a great man, him and his wife raised two amazing sons who I was very lucky to coach. Awesome highlight to my day!
— Rick Palmer (@coachrickp1) May 4, 2020
What a kind way to bring happiness into a little girl's birthday! A nice gesture truly goes a long way.
