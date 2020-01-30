"How Do You Take Your Coffee", Asks Twitter Food And The Responses Got Us Wishing For Some

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: January 30, 2020 15:51 IST
Whether as a beverage had number of times in a single day, or as part of a dish or dessert - coffee is something we just cannot get enough of. Caffeine addicts swear by their morning cuppa, and perhaps, an additional afternoon and evening one too. There are so many coffee lovers who couldn't imagine their life without the comforting brew. Just as the case is with tea, coffee too has an equivalent number of fans following it, and an equal number of variations.
Some people prefer their coffee light coloured, one with lots of milk and cream. Few others like their coffee completely black and others still prefer the filter coffee version of it. Twitter Food's official handle ran an interactive tweet on Twitter about how people prefer to take their coffee. The responses to the tweet varied so much, but all had one thing in common - the sheer love for coffee. Take a look:
My own #Kopi mixture consist of:
Malaysian local coffee
Arabica
Evaporated Milk
Condensed Milk
Pinch of Salt
...pair it with #KuihKeriapic.twitter.com/da3fKt27hR— Kak Bai (@duaditnibiab) January 29, 2020
By two (Split) because sharing is caring and a lot can happen over coffee :) pic.twitter.com/KQVbkMTN80
— ಅಭಿ ಗೌಡ | AB Gowda (@GutsGloryAbhi) January 29, 2020
pic.twitter.com/xcvQVCKI6s
— dufbug (@dufbug13) January 29, 2020
Americano with Orange. #coffeepic.twitter.com/RIa5dzaRNl
— MERU. (@heymeru) January 29, 2020
iced and very seriously ???????? pic.twitter.com/G0GPjqxYcg
— Jingger Cruz (@jinggercruz) January 29, 2020
Black. No sugar. pic.twitter.com/o40SnX3DvU
— Devlina Ganguly (@AarKiBolboBolo) January 29, 2020
hot coffee with milk and little sweetener and cold coffee during summer.
— Shubham shukla (@Shubhamshukla17) January 30, 2020
As a latte. 2 shots and whole milk
— Gena Richards (@genarichardsmb) January 29, 2020
Pour over, very strong, with Stevia
— Suzanne (@SLacy2) January 29, 2020
With Baileys & whipped cream of course.
— Joy⚾️⚽️????????????????☕️ (@jms18222) January 29, 2020
Milk, sugar and froth, South Indian filter coffee pic.twitter.com/yaCbTjlox5
— Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) January 29, 2020
All these tweets had delicious images of coffee supporting them. One twitter user responded to the question, "How do you take your coffee," saying, "Very seriously!" Cold coffee, fresh-brewed, filter coffee, black coffee, latte, cappuccino and espresso were some of the common responses to the poll. Some people also shared the exact recipes which they used to prepare their coffee. Replies poured in to the poll from all parts of the world, including France where the coffee was accompanied with delicious croissants and other toothsome French pastries.
Thus, no matter what part of the globe we are on, no matter how many cultural or sociological differences there may be - the love for coffee unites like nothing else!
Comments