Actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently in London, and she is clearly having the time of her life, indulging in some of the city's finest culinary delights. Sharing glimpses of her trip on Instagram, Rakul treated her fans to a carousel of pictures that perfectly capture her food-filled London escapade. The series kicks off with Rakul strolling down a London street, casually holding a cup of green matcha. Next, Rakul took her followers inside a cake shop, where an irresistible spread of cakes and pastries awaited. The display was nothing short of a dream for any dessert lover, with an array of delights featuring mango, cherries, blueberries, and other fresh berries, all perfectly lined up. Capturing the moment, Rakul posed with her mouth wide open in playful excitement.





Also Read: Jackky Bhagnani Enjoys Delicious Besan Cheela For Breakfast, Courtesy Rakul Preet





The indulgence didn't stop at sweets. Rakul Preet Singh also shared a picture of a sophisticated dish she enjoyed, a beautifully plated salmon accompanied by baked potatoes. The salmon rested atop a bed of green pea puree, garnished with fresh microgreens and sauteed mushrooms. She wrote as the caption, "Pichle kuch din. (Last few days) London diaries." Take a look here:

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh Shares Her Foodie Indulgences From Sets Of 'De De Pyaar De 2'





Last month, Rakul shared her love for bitter gourd (karela), a vegetable often disliked for its bitterness but highly nutritious. She posted pictures of crispy-fried bitter gourd slices cooked with caramelised onions, making the vegetable look delicious and appealing. Read more here.





Earlier, on International No Diet Day (May 6), Rakul shared a lighthearted message encouraging her followers to "eat without guilt." She posted a video on Instagram enjoying a big, cheesy slice of pizza, reminding everyone that indulging once in a while is perfectly okay. She stressed the importance of balance between healthy eating and occasional treats. On World Health Day, she shared pictures of wholesome, nutritious meals including fish fillets, roasted vegetables, fresh salads, and tandoori chapatis. Read about it here.