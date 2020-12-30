SEARCH
  Dhoni Hosts A 'Homely' Dinner For Newlywed Yuzvendra Chahal And Wife Dhanashree (See Pics)

Dhoni Hosts A 'Homely' Dinner For Newlywed Yuzvendra Chahal And Wife Dhanashree (See Pics)

Amidst their vacation, the star couple also enjoyed a closed-door get-together with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: December 30, 2020 14:21 IST

Dhoni Hosts A 'Homely' Dinner For Newlywed Yuzvendra Chahal And Wife Dhanashree (See Pics)

Chahal tied the knots with YouTuber Dhanashree Verma on November 22

  • Chahal tied the knots with YouTuber Dhanashree Verma on November 22
  • The ouple currently enjoying their honeymoon in Dubai
  • MS Dhoni hosted a dinner for the newlyweds

There's no denying the fact that 2020 was not that great of a year. With the outbreak of the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, the world went on a pause for months. Although we are on an unlock spree and trying to adapt to the 'new normal', life today is restricted with rules and precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus - social distancing being one of them. However, looking at the brighter side of the picture, this situation gave us the opportunity to spend time with ourselves, families and loved ones. Besides, several people, including celebrities, also took to the opportunity to tie the knots with their special ones in presence of family and close friends. One of the celebs who recently joined the 'married club' is Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.



Chahal tied the knots with YouTuber Dhanashree Verma on November 22 and are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Dubai. Both Chahal and Dhanashree have been sharing moments from the vacation on their respective Instagram handles.





Amidst their vacation, the star couple also enjoyed a closed-door get-together with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi. Dhoni, who is also holidaying in Dubai with his family, recently hosted a dinner for the newlyweds and it was all about 'ghar ka khana'. Dhanashree posted a picture of the delicious spread and thanked the hosts for the "lovely dinner". "Extremely blessed That's all I can say Thank you @mahi7781 @sakshisingh_r for a lovely dinner Felt like home," she wrote alongside. Let's check out the picture!

The delicious spread included rice, dal makhani, jeera aloo, bhindi and winter-special gajar ka halwa. Looks yummy, right?!

Chahal too took to Instagram to share a picture from the night with Dhoni and Sakshi and captioned it, "Extremely happy & blessed."





