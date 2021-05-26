Over the years, Diljit Dosanjh has won many hearts. Be it with his acting or singing prowess, he never fails to wow one and all. On social media, too, Diljit enjoys a massive following across platforms. Time and again, the actor-singer has amused his followers online, thanks to his adorable antics and witty humour. His food shenanigans, however, get a lot of attention, primarily because they are usually accompanied by hilarious commentary in the background. A self-confessed foodie, Diljit often turns chef and rustles up some impressive dishes in his kitchen.





Although we have seen him devouring almost every kind of food, Diljit likes to start his day on a healthy note. Those who follow him on Instagram must have seen several instances of the same. We have also seen him gorging on seasonal fruits every now and then. And his recent story on Instagram is a proof of that. Here, we can see the 'Good Newwz' actor keeping a glass full of fresh cherries handy while travelling. As per his other Insta stories, Diljit is currently travelling to USA. Diljit captioned the post, “On the way.”





Cherries are a storehouse of nutrients

Rightly deemed superfood, red and juicy cherries come packed with a lot of nutrients. It is rich in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties et al. It's a great blend of sweet and sour flavours, and the vibrant red colour adds beauty to the desserts. Besides having it as is, we like adding it to our cakes, tarts, pies, cheesecakes et al.





Coming back to Diljit's food diaries, a few days ago, he shared a glimpse of his morning meal. The chief ingredient of his dish was tomato. With herbs and seasonings like paprika, oregano, cayenne pepper, and basil, he made a yummy treat for himself.





Earlier, the 37-year-old star shared another Instagram story featuring a meal that included a plate of stir-fried veggies and some charred chicken made by a friend in Canada.





He also keeps sharing glimpses of his cooking sessions on Instagram that include poha, paneer and more. So, now we do know that apart from being an amazing singer and actor, Diljit is a great cook as well.





Like us, do you too enjoy these cooking sessions on Diljit's Insta handle? Let us know in the comments below.