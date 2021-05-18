Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has a massive following on social media. The 35-year-old often takes to Instagram to give us a sneak-peak into his life, his upcoming songs, films and some killer OOTDs. But we are particularly a fan of his food videos in which the actor often gives a hilarious commentary in Punjabi. Even when he is not speaking in his videos, his witty captions take away the cake. Take, for instance, this picture that he shared on Tuesday morning on his Instagram stories. The photo featured some chopped tomatoes and a slew of herbs and seasonings such as paprika, oregano, cayenne pepper and basil. Diljit captioned the image as "Mornning Shakityan", which loosely translates to 'Morning power or strength'.





In the next story, we see the tomatoes boiling in a pot. We are guessing that the 'Udta Punjab' actor was in a mood for a fresh and tangy broth right in the morning.





(Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Posts Another Cooking Video On His Birthday And We Can't Help But Smile)

Tomatoes are a treasure trove of vital antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. A great source of vitamin C, potassium, folate, and vitamin K, tomato makes for a healthy addition to any diet. Tomatoes are a major source of the antioxidant lycopene, that is known to promote immunity and vitality.

(Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Cooks The Classic Breakfast Dish 'Poha' In True Punjabi Style)





Diljit Dosanjh has carved his niche in both Hindi and Punjabi film industry. He was last seen in the film 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari', prior to which he starred in the super successful 'Good Newwz. His Punjabi album 'G.O.A.T' entered top 20 in Canadian Albums Chart, Famous Studios.





(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)