A restaurant's calm and informative response to a seemingly negative review is winning hearts online. A Reddit post recently showed a two-star review from a diner who loved the food but was taken aback by something unexpected in their meal - an entire leaf. The customer wrote, "I ate here for the first time tonight. The brisket was probably the best I've ever had, but I found an entire LEAF in my baked beans. I cannot make this up," ending the message with a sick emoji.





While the meal was clearly impressive, the mysterious leaf seemed to dampen the diner's experience, prompting them to give only a two-star rating. But the restaurant's reply quickly turned the situation around.





"...You've Never Seen Bay Leaves In Your Food Before?"

Responding to the negative feedback, the restaurant wrote, "So, we're glad you enjoyed the brisket. I'm guessing you've never seen bay leaves in your food before?"





The reply surprisingly continued, "If you see them in future, you can rest assured that it is a sign that someone spent time and effort making your food from scratch. We pride ourselves on making everything fresh in-house, with no cans ever used. You will find unique spice blends and herbs used in our food. That includes bay leaves. Again, I'm glad you enjoyed the brisket, and I'm sorry the leaf surprised you."





Internet Reacts To The Restaurant's Clever Statement

The restaurant's response struck the perfect balance between professionalism and humour - turning what could have been a minor criticism into a positive, viral moment.





Reddit users loved the restaurant's reaction, with one commenting, "Well, that's one way to turn a bad review into an advertisement for your business." Another added, "This is how all good business owners respond to negative reviews."





Several users also shared their own experiences with similar "mystery leaves."





One wrote, "Happened to me once. I was eating a chimichanga and noticed a brownish green leaf... Our waiter came over and said, 'Yes. It's a bay leaf. It enhances flavour.' I was embarrassed and ate the leaf in front of him."

Others chimed in with kitchen tips and cultural parallels. "Usually I thought recipes stated you should take out the bay leaves once they have flavoured the dish," one user noted, while another joked, "It's all fun and games with a traditional Indian curry until you bite into a cardamom pod."