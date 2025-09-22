Dishes with unexpected, unusual or misspelt names often go viral on social media. Many times, they spark funny comparisons and foodie memes. Recently, a dish titled "chicken fried rice veg" has gone viral. A partial screenshot of a menu listing this bizarrely named food item is making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. The beginning of the description, visible in the image, explains that it consists of "fragrant basmati rice cooked with chicken and vegetables." The concept of a veg fried rice with chicken seemed to amuse many people online.

X users shared different 'theories' about why the dish was named so. A common (sarcastic one) was that the chicken was a vegetarian. Other people made hilarious comparisons. For instance, they likened it to the declaration, "I love you as a friend". A few shared similar examples of confusing dishes or mistaken categorisation on restaurant menus, such as a chicken bhuna being marked in green for vegetarian items. Check out some of the reactions and comments below:







Before this, a post about the various misspellings of the popular Karnataka delicacy called bisi bele bath went viral. A woman based in Hyderabad took to X to share screenshots of different variations on the name she came across on a food delivery app. The restaurant menus featured names like "Bissbila Bath," "Bisi Bela Bhath," "Bismilla Bath," "Bisi Belle Bath," "Bissi Belle Bath," "Bisibele Bhat," "Bise Bile Bath," etc. Some users found the misspellings rather funny. A few were angry about the restaurants' mistakes. Read more about the viral story here.