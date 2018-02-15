Bay Leaf (Tej Patta) Benefits: 6 Reasons Why You Should Add It To Your Delicacies!

Highlights Bay leaf is also known for its age-old medicinal properties

A rich source of vitamin A and C along with folic acid and minerals

It is an integral part of the Indian cuisine

vitamin A and C along with folic acid and various minerals in bay leaf makes it a nutrient-dense herb. If you haven't known already, these benefits will convince you to add bay leaves in your next delicacy.

1. Helps In Improving Digestion

Bay leaf is said to have strong effects on the gastrointestinal system. It helps decrease the toxicity of the body and further helps the body in functioning well. Organic compounds found in bay leaves are effective for settling an upset stomach and soothe irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Some of the complex proteins cannot be easily digested by the body, which is when bay leaves play a major role. The unique enzymes present in these leaves help facilitate efficient digestion.



Organic compounds including caffeic acid and rutin that are found in bay leaves enhance our heart health. They both strengthen capillary walls in the heart and further eliminate LDL or bad cholesterol from the cardiovascular system.



3. A Herb Perfect For Diabetics

According to the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition, 1-3 grams of bay leaf per day for 30 days experienced a drop in blood glucose, cholesterol and triglycerides. Bay leaves are responsible for improving insulin function, which is a boon for diabetics.

4. Acts As A Stress-Buster

The presence of linalool can lower the level of stress hormones in the body. These leaves help you calm down and combat symptoms of depression.



5. Protects Your Body From Inflammation

One of the most important benefits of bay leaves is that it has anti-inflammatory properties; thanks to the presence of a unique phyto-nutrient called parthenolide that can reduce inflammation significantly, further reducing the chances of developing conditions like arthritis.

6. Natural Wound Healer

According to BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine, bay leaves have antimicrobial properties that help the wound heal completely.

Make bay leaves a part of your daily diet; add 2-3 dried leaves in your delicacies and experience health at its best.