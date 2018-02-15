SEARCH
Bay Leaf (Tej Patta) Benefits: 6 Reasons Why You Should Add It To Your Delicacies!

   |  Updated: February 15, 2018 19:01 IST

Bay Leaf (Tej Patta) Benefits: 6 Reasons Why You Should Add It To Your Delicacies!
Highlights
  • Bay leaf is also known for its age-old medicinal properties
  • A rich source of vitamin A and C along with folic acid and minerals
  • It is an integral part of the Indian cuisine
Bay leaves are commonly found in biryani, pulao, soups, curries and most Indian dishes. Also known as tej patta, this culinary herb makes for an integral part of the Indian cuisine, thanks to its distinctive flavour and fragrance. Apart from this, it is also known for its age-old medicinal properties. Scientifically known as Laurus Nobilis, bay leaves are used for treating various health conditions. The presence of vitamin A and C along with folic acid and various minerals in bay leaf makes it a nutrient-dense herb. If you haven't known already, these benefits will convince you to add bay leaves in your next delicacy.

1. Helps In Improving Digestion



Bay leaf is said to have strong effects on the gastrointestinal system. It helps decrease the toxicity of the body and further helps the body in functioning well. Organic compounds found in bay leaves are effective for settling an upset stomach and soothe irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Some of the complex proteins cannot be easily digested by the body, which is when bay leaves play a major role. The unique enzymes present in these leaves help facilitate efficient digestion.
 

digestion

Bay leaf is said to have strong effects on the gastrointestinal system.​



2. Heart-Friendly



Organic compounds including caffeic acid and rutin that are found in bay leaves enhance our heart health. They both strengthen capillary walls in the heart and further eliminate LDL or bad cholesterol from the cardiovascular system.
 

heart disease

Organic compounds including caffeic acid and rutin that are found in bay leaves enhance our heart health.

3. A Herb Perfect For Diabetics



According to the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition, 1-3 grams of bay leaf per day for 30 days experienced a drop in blood glucose, cholesterol and triglycerides. Bay leaves are responsible for improving insulin function, which is a boon for diabetics.

diabetes

Bay leaves are responsible for improving insulin function, which is a boon for diabetics.

4. Acts As A Stress-Buster



The presence of linalool can lower the level of stress hormones in the body. These leaves help you calm down and combat symptoms of depression.
 

stress is harmful for health

These leaves help you calm down and combat symptoms of depression.

5. Protects Your Body From Inflammation



One of the most important benefits of bay leaves is that it has anti-inflammatory properties; thanks to the presence of a unique phyto-nutrient called parthenolide that can reduce inflammation significantly, further reducing the chances of developing conditions like arthritis.

arthritis

One of the most important benefits of bay leaves is that it has anti-inflammatory properties​.

6. Natural Wound Healer



According to BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine, bay leaves have antimicrobial properties that help the wound heal completely.



Make bay leaves a part of your daily diet; add 2-3 dried leaves in your delicacies and experience health at its best.



