When food meets experiment, the result is either a culinary treat or just another bizarre combo. The Internet is no longer a stranger to such unconventional recipes that leave users scratching their heads. Here, we bring you the latest addition on the block. Before introducing you to the bizarre dish, here's a warning: If you are a popcorn lover, you may want to skip this. The video of the latest culinary experiment was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Oo my, I love this! It must have a sweeter taste and be more moist than the normal popcorn! Next pomegranate goes in my pan." The clip opens to showcase the food enthusiast adding butter to a pan with pomegranate kernels on it. As the seeds begin to pop, the person carefully shakes the pan, followed by putting the lid on, allowing it to cook. Next, he removes the cover and adds the seasoning for an extra flavour. A text overlay on the clip read, "Pomegranate seeds can make popcorn?"





Well, the video made all the wrong noise on social media.





A few went on to question the person's claim. A user said, "Actually, this is not true. I am an official pomegranate seed inspector myself, and with my prior knowledge, I came here to inform you guys that this person is posting absolute blasphemy about pomegranate seeds."





A person, after an unsuccessful attempt to try the recipe, questioned, "I burnt my pomegranate, do you know how expensive it is?"





Miffed with the culinary experiment, a foodie added, "I just burnt the f*** out of my pan and caught my house on fire. I'm using your page."





In the middle of this, a user explained, "No, this is wrong, you can't make popcorn from a pomegranate. Pomegranate seeds don't have that structure. They have soft outer parts and juicy inside, no hard, sealed shell. They don't trap steam the same way. Instead of popping, they'd just dry out, burn, or splatter."





Interestingly, a few asked the user to try bananas for making popcorn. Weird, isn't it? What do you think of this recipe? Let us know in the comments below!