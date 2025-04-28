Videos of a vlogger trying Indian dishes in South Korea have caught the attention of many foodies online. Digital creator Yiz (pwark.yiz) uploaded 2 reels showing her tasting various delicacies she ordered from an Indian restaurant in Seoul. She explained that this was one of the concepts most requested by her followers. She asked people for recommendations, and she received a lot of suggestions about which foods to try. She reveals that this is only her third time ever eating Indian food. In the first video, she tries the appetisers. When she starts opening the takeout containers, she exclaims that the food "smells amazing."





She starts with pani puri and marvels at how the restaurant already "popped the holes" in the puris before sending them. "I've been meaning to try this for ages," she says. She fills the puris with the mashed aloo (potato) stuffing, followed by the spiced pani. She seems to enjoy it as she declares, "I'm having a feast tonight." Next, she tastes onion chilli pakoras with green chutney. She said that the mint in the latter "hit different" as she was having it after a long time. She stated that her only criticism was that the restaurant did not send enough chutney for the amount of pakoras it came with. She also realised that she was going to end up with a lot of leftovers, but she liked this prospect. Watch the complete video here.

In another video, she gives us glimpses of the mains and dessert she ordered from the Indian restaurant. The first one featured in this reel, she admitted, was not a traditional Indian dish. This is because it was honey butter naan. She noted that people love honey butter in Korea, and she was curious to try it out in this way. She first tasted a piece of the naan without the gravy. She claimed that it was only slightly sweet as the honey butter flavour was "extremely mild." She scooped up Chicken Shahi Korma and Palak Paneer with this naan. She also relished the gravies with some plain basmati rice. She ended her meal on a sweet note with gulab jamun. Her expression after she had it was one of surprise and delight. "The texture and the taste are nothing like I imagined. It's so much better." She also gives the meal a round of applause as she found all of the food "very good."





Through text added to the video, she also mentions the prices of each dish. Pani puri cost her approximately Rs 350 (6000 KRW). The pakoras were for around Rs 410 (7000 KRW). The naan was priced around Rs 230 (4000 KRW). The chicken shahi korma was for approximately Rs 760 (13000 KRW), while the Palak Paneer was for Rs 700 (12000 KRW). The rice cost her around Rs 230 (4000 KRW). The gulab jamun was priced at Rs 115 (2000 KRW). In the comments, people had a lot to say about the look, prices and other aspects of the food. Here's how some Instagram users reacted:





"Always, always ask for extra mint & coriander chutney, it's never enough."





"OMGwelleat I,oo welll! I, being an Indian, can't even do it this well! Hope you get more mint chutney next time."





"It's refreshing to see a non-Indian origin person taking the bite the way we do. Tearing a piece of naan and using it to scoop the sabzi."





"The first time I had gulab jamun was a game changer! It's so good!!"





"Try microwaving the gulab jamun for half a minute and have it hot with vanilla ice cream."





"That's the most bland panipuri I have ever seen."





"Ideally, Indians don't have Honey Butter Naan on their menu, We have butter naan, garlic butter naan, garlic cheese naan, etc., but not honey."





"Try South Indian food too."





"Pav Bhaji and samosa nexttt."





Both videos have gone viral online, and the first one has crossed 1 million views on Instagram.