Have a dinner party at home? Attending an event at someone's place? Going to a wedding? Do you know what's the one dish that is present on all kinds of occasions? Well, if you made a guess and the first thought that came to your mind was of Dahi Bhalla, then you are right! This yogurt-based chaat - which is served with sweet and spicy chutney, spongy bhallas and topped with chaat masala - is an all-time favourite for many of us! And as much as we love to have this delicious delight, let us tell you that there is no one way of making it. While the flavours in this chaat are the same, we have various ways to cook it. Some might make it the traditional way, and some might make it an instant. So, to introduce you to these numerous Dahi Bhalla recipes, here we have five ways to cook them. Check it out below:

Here Are 5 Ways To Make Dahi Bhalla

Giving a twist to the regular bhalla batter, here we have a recipe that uses paneer and mashed potatoes. This recipe is easy to make and gives a richer taste to your bhallas. The softness of the paneer melts in your mouth in every bite, making it even more irresistible!

(Also Read: Missing Chaat? This Restaurant-Style Bhindi Palak Chaat Is Something You Have To Try)

This recipe is perfect for making on Navratris. In this recipe, we ditched the urad dal batter and used kuttu ka atta. The Kuttu Dahi Bhalla requires only a few ingredients and can be made in under 20 minutes. So, make this recipe the next time you're hungry or want to impress someone with a delectable dish.

This fusion chaat is all you'll need to turn an ordinary evening into something special. You have complete control over the chutney and spices you use in your chaat since you make it at home. This one will surely be a hit among people of all ages.





(Also Read: Aloo Handi Chaat, Aloo Chana Chaat And More: 5 Delicious Aloo Chaat Recipes You Must Try)

In this recipe, we learn to make a premix for the bhallas that can be stored and used anytime to quickly make them. Once the premix is ready, all you need to do is fry the bhallas and serve them!

This quick bread Dahi vada recipe is perfect for those days when you have a hankering for chaat but don't have all of the ingredients on hand. This one will be ready in no time for you to enjoy.





So, what are you waiting for? Try these yummy Dahi Bhalla recipes, and let us know which one you like the best!