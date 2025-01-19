Every other day, we see news about adulterated grocery products being openly sold in the market. From dals to spices, nothing is safe and you have to be extra careful before buying them to not harm your health. Another such product is paneer. A staple in Indian cuisine, paneer is loved for its soft texture and creamy flavour. However, with the increasing risk of food adulteration, it is important to check for authenticity. If you are someone who frequently buys packaged or store-bought paneer, then here are some easy tips to check for its authenticity.





Also Read:Can't Decide Between Butter Paneer And Shahi Paneer? 5 Factors To Help You Choose

Photo: iStock



Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Spot Fake Paneer

1. Check Its Aroma and Texture

If you've ever tasted raw paneer at home, you'd know how it has a distinct milky smell. This is what sets real paneer apart from fake paneer. Authentic paneer has a fresh aroma with a firm yet crumbly texture. Take a small piece and press it between your fingers. If the paneer feels rubbery, overly smooth, or doesn't have a signature milky scent, it might be fake or adulterated.

2. Inspect The Packaging

For packaged paneer, the label could be a big giveaway of its authenticity. Always check for quality certifications like the FSSAI mark. Look for specific terms like “imitation” or “analogue” which the manufacturers are required to display if the product isn't made from pure dairy. This can help you make an informed decision.

3. Do A Heating Test

All you have to do is heat a small piece of paneer in a dry pan. Authentic paneer will brown slightly and crumble in the pan, while fake paneer may melt unevenly, release excess water, or may also appear oily. This simple test can help you confirm the quality of the paneer before incorporating it into your recipes.

Photo: iStock

4. Use Iodine To Test Authenticity

Another way to test the authenticity of paneer is by doing a quick iodine test to know if it contains starch or not. Boil a piece of paneer, let it cool, and then add a few drops of iodine tincture to the water. If you see the solution turning blue, it shows the presence of starch in your storebought paneer.

5. Try The Arhar Dal Test

For this test, you need to boil the paneer in water, cool it, and then sprinkle some arhar dal powder on the paneer. Let it sit for 10 minutes. If the paneer changes its colour to a light red colour, it is most likely contaminated with harmful substances like detergent or urea, which are sometimes used in adulteration.





Also Read: Love Pizza? How To Make Authentic Pizza At Home - 7 Easy Tips And Hacks





So, the next time you're unsure about the authenticity of your paneer, make sure to try these tests to prevent any health concerns.