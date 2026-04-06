A simple pizza delivery turned into something much bigger in Idaho, US. In a time when most food orders are quick and forgettable, one small act of kindness by a delivery driver has reminded people what great service really looks like.





Dan Simpson, a 68-year-old delivery driver from Boise, recently found himself at the centre of a viral moment after going out of his way to complete a customer's order. According to the Idaho Statesman, the Domino's delivery driver was delivering pizzas on a busy Friday night when he realised the store had run out of the customers' preferred Diet Coke. Instead of just skipping it or replacing it, he took matters into his own hands.





Even though the customers did not answer his call, the delivery person made a quick stop at a nearby grocery store and bought the drinks himself before heading to their home. He delivered everything with a smile and treated it like it was no big deal.

The moment, captured on a doorbell camera, was later shared on TikTok by customer Brian Wilson, where it quickly racked up millions of views and thousands of comments.





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“On a busy Friday night. During deliveries. Completely out of his own time and effort,” Brian wrote on a GoFundMe page, as reported by Daily Mail. “We were honestly blown away. That level of care and kindness is rare these days.”





In the video, Brian Wilson offered to increase the tip beyond the original $6, but Dan Simpson politely declined, saying, “Oh, you don't need to. It's a good tip.”





What made the gesture even more meaningful was something the delivery driver did not know at the time. Brian later shared, “What Dan didn't know is that my wife and I are both visually impaired, so running out to the store for a ‘quick' pickup is not something that is simple or easy for us.”











As the video gained traction, Brian Wilson decided to start a GoFundMe campaign to support Dan Simpson ahead of his retirement. Within days, donations poured in from strangers across the world. By Saturday morning, the fundraiser had crossed $43,250 (approximately Rs 40, 25,000).





Dan Simpson admitted the sudden attention and generosity felt unreal. “This can't be real,” he told the Idaho Statesman, recalling his reaction as donations kept coming in. “I'm thinking, ‘This has got to be some kind of a scam.'”





Despite the life-changing amount, the elderly delivery driver has stayed grounded. “I don't think I work any harder than anyone else. I've always tried to be a pretty nice guy and help people out, because I know what it's like to be down and out,” he said.





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With retirement just weeks away, he is now thinking about travel. Still, one thing has not changed: Dan Simpson said he plans to keep delivering pizzas for now.