Online food delivery has been a boon in the period of lockdown. Most restaurants and even fine dining restaurants are offering home delivery with checks on quality and taste. Readymade meal kits that can be self-assembled and whipped up at home are also gaining popularity. Fast-food giants are also trying their best to cater to their customer's demands while in lockdown. Pizza joint Dominos recently took to Twitter to share the story of how their delivery person battled heavy rains to deliver pizza to a customer. Take a look at their tweet:

"A soldier is never off duty! Ours come in blue and deliver hot, fresh and safe meals powering through the rains of Kolkata! We salute the service of our #DominosFoodSoldier Mr Shovon Ghosh who ensured that our stranded customer received their food even in such adverse conditions," read the post by Dominos. In the picture, we could see the Dominos delivery executive standing with a helmet and a pizza bag in hand. He had waded through knee-deep water for the delivery in Kolkata, which has been seeing heavy downpour for the past few days.

The tweet received hundreds of likes and reactions from Twitter users, who remained divided about the issue. While some agreed that the delivery was commendable, others felt that it was an injustice to the delivery person. Several also commented that the customer should not have expected pizza delivery amid such heavy rains.





Take a look at the reactions:

