Pizza is one dish loved by countless people across the world. Although the humble dish had its origins in Italy, it has lent itself to several variations in terms of toppings. For instance, in India, we regularly find outlets serving pizzas with toppings such as Tandoori chicken or Paneer Tikka. Domino's Japan recently carried out a similar experiment by creating a unique pizza topped with the British favourite Fish and Chips. However, Twitter users did not find the pairing appealing. Take a look at the tweet:

"Japan Dominos have invented a dish that insults both England and Italy," wrote Twitter user @marcooth. Within a short span of time, the tweet garnered immense traction receiving over 26k likes and 5.5k retweets. According to the description on the Domino's website, the pizza featured crispy Fish and chips, lemon, potato slices, basil, tartar sauce and tomato sauce.





Domino's Japan was quick to respond to the concern of the user. The official handle took to Twitter to reply to the viral tweet. They apologised for 'causing trouble' and expressed that the Fish and Chips pizza was actually quite delicious. Domino's also offered to share the pizza with anyone who was in Japan and wanted to give it a shot. Take a look at their response:

(Also Read: Want To Reheat Leftover Pizza? Dominos Australia Shares An Ingenious Hack)





Twitter users, meanwhile, remained divided about the Fish and Chips pizza. Some felt that the unpeeled lemon slices on the pizza were rather bizarre. Others insisted that the Fish and chips pizza wasn't the worst pizza on the planet, and there were toppings far worse.





Take a look at the reactions:

(Also Read: Here's How Parents To Newborn Baby 'Dominic' Won 60 Years' Worth Free Pizza)





What did you think of the Domino's Fish and Chips pizza? Would you try the creation? Tell us in the comments below.