Pizza is one of the most frequently ordered foods on online delivery platforms in India, as per several recent reports. From thin crust to cheese burst, and from pepperoni to paneer, pizza lovers can explore a wide variety of options for a lazy dinner or an evening get-together. Domino's is an American multinational pizza restaurant chain that is quite popular in India for its flavourful pizza varieties, which are available quickly and at affordable prices. It is also known for its guaranteed 30-minute delivery time. Now, Domino's pizzas and other foods from the menu can be enjoyed at home within 10 minutes using the Swiggy Bolt app to place the order. The deliveries will be managed through Domino's last-mile network.





Talking about this faster, 10-minute delivery, Sameer Batra, President and Chief Business Officer (CBO), at Domino's, said, "I am excited to announce Domino's launch on Bolt on Swiggy across the country. Bolt on Swiggy Food and Domino's have partnered to enable our customers to experience their favourite 'Hot and Fresh' Domino's products at the convenience of their doorstep via Domino's deep last-mile infrastructure and unique technical integration with Swiggy."





Swiggy Bolt was launched in October 2024. Through Bolt, Swiggy delivers quick-to-prepare meals from popular restaurants and QSRs (quick service restaurants) within a 2 km radius of the consumer. Along with Domino's, customers can choose from well-known brands like Theobroma, KFC, Subway, Faasos, Curefoods, McDonald's, and Burger King. Local restaurant partners feature Karachi Bakery and G Pulla Reddy Sweets in Hyderabad, MM Mithaiwala in Mumbai, Bhartiya Jalpan and Anand Sweets in Bangalore, Sethi Ice-cream in Delhi, and Irani Cafe in Pune among many others.

