Dubai is a country known for its opulence, even when it comes to food. Recently, a Dubai-based restaurant had claimed to create the most expensive Biryani priced at Rs. 20,000 and made with 23-carat gold. And now, Scoopi Cafe in Dubai has created a new 'Black Diamond' ice cream which is priced at a whopping Rs. 60,000. The ice cream is said to be the most expensive in Dubai and uses plenty of indulgent ingredients in its preparation. Actor and travel blogger Shenaz Treasury took to Instagram to share a short clip of the expensive ice cream which she tried while in Dubai. Take a look:

(Also Read: This Is The World's Most Expensive Mango Variety Sold For Rs. 2.7 Lakh)





"What is the one thing money can't buy???? 60,000 rupees for ice cream!!!! Eating GOLD. Only in Dubai," she wrote in the caption of her post. Since the time it was shared, the video has received over 208k views and 760+ comments.





The Dubai Cafe's expensive 'Black Diamond' ice cream had some interesting and unique ingredients that went to its making. It was a vanilla ice cream made with Madagascar vanilla and Italian black truffles. Iranian saffron was sprinkled on top along with edible 23-carat gold flakes. The opulent creation was then served in a Versace bowl with a silver spoon.





People were intrigued to see the unique creation and left their thoughts in the comments section. "Does the spoon and bowl also comes along with the ice cream? I mean can u take home that as well," asked one user. Another wrote, "That's some luxurious food."





The expensive ice cream is not the only creation by the Dubai cafe. They also have a gold cappuccino and burger, both made with edible 23-carat gold. Take a look:

(Also Read: What Goes Into Making The $1000 Dessert That Is World's Most Expensive Ice-Cream Sundae)





According to Guinness World Records, the world's most expensive dessert is the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate at Serendipity 3 restaurant in New York City. The luxury treat costs $25,000 or Rs. 18 lakhs approximately.