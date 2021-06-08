Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there are no two ways about it. It is the meal we begin our day with that sets the tone for the rest of our day. In terms of the level of productivity and motivation, a healthy and hearty breakfast is the perfect way to seize the day. What more motivation would you need to never skip breakfast when Dwayne Johnson tells you it gives you the advantage you need to have a productive week? Also known popularly as ‘The Rock' Dwayne Johnson is known all over the world for his intensive fitness regime.





Recently, the Jumanji actor shared an appetising picture of his breakfast on Instagram with the caption “7 am power breakfast in my office. Doesn't look like much but man it's a good one / seasoned flank steak, whole eggs, and egg whites, peppers, mushrooms, onions short grain brown rice.” He added, “Let's own our Monday, my friends — giving us the momentum and advantage to have a productive week.”

The actor's breakfast consisted of the perfect balance of protein, fats, and carbohydrates, which are all essential nutrients for a healthy and fit body. Eating a high-protein breakfast is essential for those who are looking to gain muscle strength and cut down their weight. Eating the required quantity of proteins for breakfast improves muscle health by increasing muscle mass. It also regulates your glucose levels and decreases the urge to snack at midnight.





Let us know what you think of Dwayne Johnson's healthy power-packed breakfast in the comments below.