In an important step towards promoting safer and healthier food at railway stations, Eastern Railway (ER) recently conducted a comprehensive Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) session. Held on December 29, 2023, this initiative aims to enhance food safety standards across ER's vast network of stations, canteens, and other establishments. The workshop is part of the nationwide "Eat Right Campus and Station" campaign, spearheaded by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).





This training session, hosted at the Joint Food Safety Commissioner's office in Kolkata, was attended by senior officials from Eastern Railway and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Among the attendees were Dr Anupam Sett, Additional Chief Medical Director of ER, Dr Sanghamitra Chatterjee, Additional Chief Medical Superintendent of ER, and Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief General Manager of IRCTC Eastern Zone. The session was led by Professor Deborshi De, a leading food safety expert, in collaboration with Parikshan, FSSAI's training partner.





Kausik Mitra, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of ER, highlighted that this training program was designed to support the implementation of FSSAI's high standards for food safety. It aimed to equip Food Business Operators (FBOs) and food handlers from key stations, including the General Manager's Staff Canteen, B.R. Singh Hospital, and stations like Kolkata, Baharampore Court, and Murshidabad, with essential skills and certification in food safety.

The workshop covered a range of topics critical for ensuring the safety and quality of food. Participants learned about food safety regulations, hygiene practices, waste management, and the importance of promoting healthy and sustainable food. This aligns with FSSAI's broader objectives to create awareness around nutritious, safe, and environmentally friendly food practices. The "Eat Right Campus" and "Eat Right Station" initiatives, which target campuses, hospitals, workplaces, and stations, aim to foster healthier eating habits among consumers while supporting India's social and economic development.





As one of the busiest and oldest railway zones in India, ER is committed to ensuring the health and safety of its passengers through various programs and initiatives. With this training, ER strengthens its efforts to provide safe, nutritious, and sustainable food across its extensive network.





FSSAI, a statutory body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is responsible for regulating food safety in India. Through initiatives like "Eat Right Campus" and "Eat Right Station," FSSAI continues to play a key role in promoting food safety and healthy eating habits across the country.