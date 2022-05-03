Healthy and clean eating totally depends from person to person. Some of us may find it challenging to follow, and some might find it easy. While there are many recipes and ways in which one can make turn their regular meals into a much healthier meal, it certainly doesn't happen overnight. The key is to always indulge in nutritious ingredients that aid our bodies. However, if you feel that you are having trouble deciding upon what all recipes to make, let Malaika Arora inspire you! The actress, who is a big yogi, is also a self-confessed foodie. If you follow her on social media, you will realise her vast taste. From having various delicacies, and delicious desserts to simple homemade meals and healthy salads, Malaika surely knows her way around food. And to give you a proof of that, you should check out her recent healthy indulgence!





Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a bowl of yummy egg salad. The bowl consisted of ingredients such as tomatoes, olives, spinach, chickpeas and boiled eggs. The salad seemed to be dressed in some sort of dressing and was garnished with a bit of cheese! In the story, she wrote, "Eat Healthy." Take a look at it here:

Looks absolutely delicious and healthy, right? Well, if just looking at this salad makes you want to have some of it, you are in luck! Here we bring you an easy-to-make recipe for egg salad. This recipe is super nutritious and high in protein. You can have it for breakfast or whenever you feel hungry! Check out the recipe below:

Egg Salad Recipe: Here's How To Make Egg Salad

Take a large mixing bowl, and add the onions, followed by tomatoes and garlic. Add the boiled eggs, then throw in the salt, black pepper and olive oil and give everything a good mix. If you want some additional crunch, you can add some toasted sesame seeds.





For the full recipe for egg salad, click here.





Try out this yummy salad and make a bowl just like Malaika! Let us know how you liked its taste!