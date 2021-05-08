The nation is tackling with the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The gap between active cases and recovered cases is still very wide, and as per experts we are yet to hit the peak soon. In other words, the cases may rise until a certain point before it hits the plateau. To break the chain of infection, several states have announced lockdown. People are advised to stay at home and only step out for essential needs. Many COVID 19 patients too are being treated in home isolation. Government's twitter handle recently shared a simple meal plan for patients who are recovering at home or in hospital or camps.





1. The plan comprised of easy tips and ideas to make the meal not only wholesome and nutritious but also very flavourful. If you happen to be a Covid patient, you should have plenty of almonds, for protein and iron. "Start the day by consuming soaked almonds and raisins", the first point of the plan read.





2. You can also toy with some high-fibre and gluten-free options. "For breakfast, ragi dosa or a bowl of porridge is the best option", was one of the other points on the sample plan.

3. "Jaggery and ghee recommended during or post lunch or have this nutrition combination along with roti", was another fruitful tip. Both jaggery and ghee help keep the body warm and fortified, they are also replete with many immunity-boosting properties.





4. For dinner, the plan suggested that you go for "simple khichdi as it includes all essential nutrients , is light on gut and helps with good sleep."





5. Needless to say, it is of utmost importance that you stay hydrated. A key suggestion made in the plan was that "apart from water, you must include homemade lime juice and buttermilk in your daily routine."



(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)