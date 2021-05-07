As India grapples with the second wave of the Corona virus pandemic, many states and districts have announced lockdowns and curfews to break the chain of infection. India is currently witnessing highest cases and mortality rate in a day. As per experts, we are yet to reach the peak, post which the cases may start declining. Till then, everyone is being advised to stay home. The official handle of the Government of India on Twitter, mygovindia, also issued a guideline to work on one's immunity in these precarious times. From drinking turmeric milk to including amchoor in foods, the guidelines are filled with easy tips that everyone can follow at home.













"Are you looking for natural ways to boost your immunity? We've got you covered! Here's few general measures which you can follow to boost your immunity organically amidst #COVID19. #StayHomeStaySafe#IndiaFightsCorona", the caption read.

















Main focus of COVID patients is to eat foods that help rebuild immunity, muscle and energy levels, the guideline noted.





Here are the general measures included in in the government's 'Suggested diet to boost immunity amidst Covid':





1. One should consume a good amount of whole grains like ragi, amaranth and oats.





2. Protein helps build muscle and also aid muscle recovery, hence including good sources of protein like chicken, fish, eggs, soy and nuts was also recommended in the 'General measures'.





3. Healthy fats like walnuts, olive oil, mustard oil, almonds also offer a good boost to overall immunity.





4. One should also try to get five servings of coloured fruits and vegetables for optimum intake of required vitamins and antioxidants.





5. Dark chocolate (with at least 70 percent cocoa) is also recommended to get rid of anxiety, but only in moderation.





6. A glass of turmeric milk once a day can also do wonders for immunity.





7. Since most Covid patients experience loss of smell, or taste or difficulty in swallowing, it is recommended to eat soft foods at small intervals, and include amchoor or raw mango powder in foods.





8. Additionally, it is also a good idea to practice yoga and breathing exercises (like pranayama), as per tolerance.



(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)