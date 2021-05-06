Feeding the hungry is a noble deed and many social and private organisations across India are ensuring that people don't go without food during the COVID-19 crisis. One such organisation, Roti Bank, run by former Mumbai Police Commissioner D Sivanandan, is making an effort to bridge the gap between hunger and excess food and is feeding daily wage workers. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez visited the non-profit organisation on Thursday, and said that she was "truly humbled and inspired" by the work they do.





Jacqueline Fernandez shared a few photographs where she's seen serving rice, roti, dal and a vegetable to the needy. She also posted photos of herself working at the organisation's kitchen. Take a look:

In another tweet, she said that the people behind the non-profit were the "perfect example of what #kindnessbrigade aspires to do" and she was honoured to help them.

(Also Read: This Is Jacqueline Fernandez's Detox Breakfast, Loaded With Good Nutrition And Health!)





Her effort has been appreciated by many people on Twitter. A user, Shashank Shrivastava, wrote, "Ultimately, the greatest lesson that COVID-19 can teach humanity is that we are all in this together."

Another user, Sajid, urged her to help more people as many of them have lost their jobs and means of livelihood.

Apart from Jacqueline Fernandez, actress Sunny Leone has joined hands with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to feed meals to 10,000 migrant workers in Delhi.





Actor Salman Khan is also sending out multiple food packets to the needy as part of his new philanthropic initiative. Through his food trucks, Salman is distributing food every day from 'Bhaijaanz Kitchen' set up in Mumbai's Bandra suburb. A few days ago, actress Shilpa Shetty, too, lend her support to Khaana Chahiye, an initiative to fight hunger.





Coming back to Roti Bank, it aims to eliminate hunger, malnutrition and food wastage. On its website, the NGO says their volunteers pick up excess food from weddings, events, hotels and housing societies and deliver them to thousands of hungry people who live in slums or on the footpath. Roti Bank also states that it has served more than 30 lakh meals so far.