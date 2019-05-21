Eating Eggs Does Not Have An Adverse Effect On Heart Health, Says Study

Heart Health: Consuming eggs in moderation does not increase cholestrol levels







High cholesterol is often linked to heart problems. It is said to be the main factor that leads to heart attack or heart stroke as excessive cholesterol lines up the walls of the arteries and blocks them. This obstructs the free flow of blood and eventually pumping of the heart. Most doctors and nutritionists advise against eating foods that can give rise to the cholesterol levels in the body. Egg is one such food that is said to have high dietary cholesterol, stashed in its yolk. Heart patients are asked to avoid eggs altogether or have only the white part. But, the various benefits that eggs provide cannot be overseen. It is chock-full of so many other vital nutrients that are excellent to maintain a sound and healthy body.





Moderate eggs consumption does not increase the risk of heart stroke





So, should eggs be avoided completely to steer clear of heart ailments? A study answers this in negative. A research carried on by the University of Eastern Finland says that consuming one egg a day or taking in a moderate amount of dietary cholesterol does not give increase the risk of a heart stroke. In fact, people who are genetically predisposed to a greater effect of dietary cholesterol on serum cholesterol levels can safely consume eggs or other foods with middling cholesterol content. Also, no relationship was established in carriers of the APOE4 phenotype that hampers cholesterol metabolism.

It debunks the results of previous studies that showed a link between consumption of eggs, which have high cholesterol quotient, and increased risk of stroke.





At the University of Eastern Finland, dietary habits of 1950 men between the ages of 42 and 60, with no heart issues, were studied at the beginning the Kuopio Ischaemic Heart Disease Risk Factor Study, KIHD, in 1984-1989. Over a period of 21 years, 217 men suffered from a heart stroke but any link with eggs consumption or dietary cholesterol could not be ascertained.





An egg contains close to 200 mg of cholesterol. The study participants consumed around 520 gm of dietary cholesterol every day, major portion of which came from eggs. It is safe to say that people with cardiovascular problems can still eat eggs in a restrictive amount.










