Coffee is one of the most-loved drinks in the world. The humble beverage enjoys a fan following of its own, energising millions of people all over. From latte to cappuccino, macchiato to Americano - there are so many different versions of the beverage out there. Latte, for instance, is a milky drink made with a shot of espresso coffee, frothed milk and sugar or sweetener. Twitter owner and billionaire Elon Musk recently posted his thoughts about a latte and left the internet divided.
Take a look:
A latte is really just an excuse for adults to order warm milk without sounding like a baby— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2023
Elon Musk is known to speak his mind on a variety of topics, and this tweet was no different. In the post, Musk wrote about how a latte is nothing but a grown-up's version of ordering milk. "A latte is really just an excuse for adults to order warm milk without sounding like a baby," he said. On the other hand, Elon Musk wanted to pacify latte lovers. In the same thread, he later added that he found cappuccino or latte art quite delightful. Take a look:
Cappuccino/latte art is delightful— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2023
The tweet by Elon Musk was shared on March 19, 2023. In a short span of time, it has garnered over 38 million views and 266k likes as well. Thousands of users reacted in the comments section too. While some agreed with his take on a latte, others found it quite a bit of a stretch. "Can we kill this guy," said one user while another wrote, "I really truly am a baby ... I love my lattes!"
Check out the reactions below:
Ordering coffee black is the one true adult flex remaining.— Sahil Bloom (@SahilBloom) March 19, 2023
The latte is an adult drink compared to what people drink at Starbucks today pic.twitter.com/3susIOjXgW— LindyMan (@PaulSkallas) March 19, 2023
And mocha is code for hot chocolate 😂— @jason (@Jason) March 19, 2023
A latte is really just an excuse for companies to charge $7 for something that costs 30 cents 🤣— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 19, 2023
I feel attacked— Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) March 19, 2023
Do you agree with Elon Musk's views about lattes? Tell us in the comments.
