Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk has finally sealed the deal and taken over the popular micro-blogging platform Twitter. "The bird is freed," read his viral tweet on October 28, 2022, as he purchased the platform in a $44 billion deal. Even though the deal has been mired with its own set of controversies, the news has caused everyone to sit up and take notice. Popular food brand Amul too shared a quirky and witty topical on the news of Elon Musk's Twitter takeover. They gave this news their own foodie twist and Indian food lovers savoured every bit of it. Take a look:

In the creative shared by Amul, we could see a caricature of Elon Musk with butter on his hand. He was freeing a blue-coloured bird that appeared to be depicting Twitter. The headline of the topical by Amul read, "Free speech is a musk!" This seemed to be a reference to the 'Chief Twit' Elon Musk's stance towards promoting free speech through Twitter. "Amul - have it Elon or with bread," read the tagline. Foodies indeed enjoyed Amul's quirky take on the Elon Musk-Twitter buyout.





This is not the only witty post that Amul has shared in the recent past. The dairy brand is known for its humorous and quirky take on news and happenings from around the world in the field of sports, technology and business. Recently, Amul shared a topical about BCCI's announcement that both men and women cricketers will get the same fees. The post has received over 95k likes and counting. Check it out:

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's personal Twitter handle is also filled with interesting and humorous takes on various spheres of life. Recently, the billionaire shared his thoughts about freshly-baked goodies. "Fresh baked bread & pastries are some of the great joys of life," he wrote. "Finally, the truth that carbs are amazing can be said on this platform," he added with the hashtag #SoBrave. Take a look:

What did you think of the Elon Musk-Twitter takeover and Amul's witty topical on it? Tell us in the comments.