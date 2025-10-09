If you live in India and have ever walked past busy lanes dotted with dhabas or food stalls, then chances are you might have witnessed one of the country's most underrated performances: the menu call. Staff from these kerbside establishments try to attract customers by chanting the names of food items listed on the menu, so fast that they almost sound like a rapper. Combined with infectious energy and a high pitch, this rapid-fire recitation is not only entertaining but also truly impressive.





Recently, a video posted by digital creator Kartik Gupta on Instagram showcased the roles being reversed. Instead of the vendor, it was he, the customer, who recited the names of the dishes nonstop like a pro. The clip captured Kartik reading out the items nonstop: “Dal fry, dal tadka, dal makhani, chana masala, chole aloo, jeera aloo, matar aloo, palak mixed fry, dum aloo, kashmiri dum aloo, papad, kadi pakoda, bhindi masala, mushroom masala, butter mushroom masala,” he went on, leaving the vendor amused.

The text layout in the video revealed that the digital creator was a pass-out from Sharda or Amity University. “Mention that average Sharda and Amity ka bacha (kid),” read the side note.





Needless to say, the internet flooded the comments section with a multitude of reactions.





“Resume check krlo bhai bhej diya (Have sent the resume, brother, please check),” joked a user.





“Placement ke liye kathor mehnat (Relentless effort for placement),” noted another.





“They were right when they said placement ke liye mehnat krni pdegi (you need to put in hard work for placements),” agreed an individual.





“Hotel management kri hai bhaii nee (Brother has pursued hotel management),” guessed one person.





Inquiring about the pay scale, someone else asked, “Aree salary kitni loge (What salary are you expecting?)”





“Placement Confirm In Punjabi Dhaba,” read another sarcastic remark.





Another user jokingly compared him to legendary rapper “Eminem.”





So far, the video has received more than 7.5 million views on Instagram. What are your thoughts on this?