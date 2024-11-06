The 1911 Brasserie at The Imperial has a lot of big shoes to fill - this place has been known to serve up a mix of elegance and tradition, and now it's added a fresh, surprising Autumn twist. So, with its new Autumn Menu, 1911 isn't just doing European classics or Indian-inspired dishes. Instead, it's bringing them together in a way that's... unexpected. This isn't just your average fusion; it's a menu that takes risks, and for the most part, they pay off.

The Dishes That Will Make You Think Twice

Let's start with the Regal Caesar Salad. When you think "Caesar Salad," you're probably imagining a pile of romaine with croutons and a generous dusting of parmesan. But here, we get a salad that trades traditional croutons for chickpea ones and adds roasted Achari paneer into the mix. The saffron garam masala dressing pulls it all together with a hit of spice that somehow feels right at home on a classic salad.

Chicken Lollipop and Caesar Salad



Next up is the Imperial Paneer and Sabudana Burger. This isn't just a veggie burger - it's an experiment in textures, flavours, and proportions. With a patty that's wide enough to be a hand workout, it's filled with sago pearls and paneer, which gives it a creamy-crunchy vibe that's unlike anything you'd get in a regular burger. It's filling, savoury, and has just enough spice to remind you where you are: the heart of Delhi.

And then there's the Imperial Schnitzel - a nod to European tradition, sure, but with a desi twist. Breaded chicken breast comes with lemon, cranberry sauce, and an anchovy hint. While it may not scream "India," the complexity of flavours somehow feels more lively than your usual schnitzel experience.

The Imperial Paneer and Sabudana Burger

The Imperial Schnitzel

Going All-In On Indian Inspirations

For those who want a dish that's unashamedly Indian, the Palak Badami Kofta is one to try. Think spinach and cottage cheese dumplings in a saffron and almond sauce - it's like comfort food elevated. The Kebab & Tikki Sampler is another winner here, with a vegetarian platter that celebrates everything from beetroot and paneer to corn and cashew patties. Served with a trio of chutneys, it's the kind of appetizer that doesn't get old halfway through.

Palak Badami Kofta and Gucch Palak

Kebab & Tikki Sampler

The Imperial's Bold Play on Fusion

But what really stands out in this lineup? Dishes like the Indian Triple Decker Sandwich (chicken tikka, masala omelette, and mint chutney) and the Rock Lobster Malabar Curry are crowd-pleasers. The sandwich plays it safe but still satisfies, and the lobster curry brings in some coastal Indian flavours that somehow feel right at home in a high-end brasserie setting.

The Kaladi Cheese Quesadilla might raise some eyebrows - a traditionally Mexican favorite made with Jammu's kaladi cheese? It's fusion done right, in a way that makes you stop and think, "Why haven't I tried this before?"

Worth The Trip?

1911's new Autumn Menu is a bold move. It's full of dishes that push boundaries. If you're in the mood for something unique - something that blends The Imperial's grandeur with an Indian heart and European sensibilities - it's worth a try. Just don't come expecting the classics to stay classic.