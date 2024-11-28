The restaurant scene in Delhi and NCR has never been more dynamic, with new and exciting dining spots popping up across the region. From cosy cafes serving artisanal delights to vibrant culinary destinations offering immersive dining experiences, the diverse food offerings cater to every craving. Whether you're a fan of global flavours, contemporary twists on traditional dishes, or just in the mood to try something new, December 2024 is a great time to explore the latest hotspots in the region. Go through our curated list of must-visit restaurants and cafes in Delhi/NCR to check out this December.

Here Are New New Delhi Restaurants In December 2024

Espressos AnyDay, GurgaonLocation: Near Galleria Market, Gurgaon

If you're looking for a lively cafe that combines artisanal coffee with delicious, handcrafted bites, Espressos AnyDay in Gurgaon should be on your list. Opened in November 2024, this charming cafe is the brainchild of Chef Tarannum Sehgal, whose experience in renowned French kitchens shines through every dish. The menu at Espressos AnyDay features everything from freshly baked pastries to handmade pasta, alongside a variety of all-day breakfast options. The open kitchen, cosy atmosphere, and vibrant decor with a yellow-tiled pizza oven add to the allure of this inviting cafe. It's the perfect spot for casual meals, a coffee date, or simply unwinding over great food and drink.

Where: Espressos AnyDay, 2nd Floor, 447, Hamilton Ct Rd, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram (Near Galleria Market)

Pirates of Grill, Gurgaon

For an experience that blends great food with a fun atmosphere, head over to Pirates of Grill in Gurgaon. This vibrant new location offers an exciting buffet dining experience that reimagines classic flavours from around the world. The interiors are stylish yet cosy, with bold pops of colour and greenery that create an inviting space for guests. Pirates of Grill stands out for its innovative approach to buffet dining, where you can explore both Indian and international flavours. Signature dishes include a variety of grilled meats, freshly baked breads, and a wide array of side dishes, making this an ideal venue for foodies who love diverse, hearty meals in an energetic setting.

Where: Cyber Hub, Gurgaon

Nashville Fried Chicken, Delhi-NCR

If you're a fried chicken aficionado, order Nashville Fried Chicken (NFC). Known for its bold, fiery flavours, this fried chicken chain has taken the food scene by storm in cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai, and now it's finally arrived in Delhi-NCR. The signature dishes are packed with tangy and spicy notes, featuring expertly marinated chicken that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Pair your fried chicken with a side of gourmet sauces and you've got the ultimate indulgence. With a trendy vibe and a focus on quality ingredients, NFC is setting the bar high for fast-casual dining in the region.

Where: Multiple locations in Delhi-NCR



4. Cafe Monique, Khan Market

Cafe Monique brings the best of French and Italian cuisine to the heart of New Delhi. Following the success of its predecessor at The Manor, the new Khan Market location promises to deliver a delightful cafe experience with a menu that focuses on fresh, cold dishes. From mouthwatering artisanal quiches and sandwiches to signature desserts, croissants, and breads, every item at Cafe Monique is crafted with care using the finest ingredients. The ambience is relaxed yet sophisticated, with a perfect blend of French chic and Italian warmth. Whether you're in the mood for a light lunch or a leisurely coffee date, this cafe will transport you straight to the streets of Europe.

Where: 31, Prithviraj Market, Khan Market, New Delhi

5. Ammy's Coffee, Punjabi Bagh

For those who take their coffee seriously, Ammy's Coffee in Punjabi Bagh is a welcome addition to Delhi's coffeehouse scene. With a community-centred approach, Ammy's offers a range of freshly brewed coffees, from classic cappuccinos to indulgent iced lattes. Their signature drinks like the Lotus Biscoff Frappe and Oreo Milk Shake are perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth. But Ammy's isn't just about the coffee - their food menu is equally impressive. Standout dishes include the Smoked Chicken Croissant and the creamy Pesto Pasta. The cafe's warm, inviting atmosphere makes it a great spot for everything from casual meetups to cosy study sessions.

Where: PLOT NO-9, N W Ave Rd, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi





6. Shanghigh, Gurgaon

For a dining experience that combines the rich heritage of Shanghai with modern flair, Shanghigh in Gurgaon is a must-try. Inspired by the city's iconic speakeasies, this sophisticated restaurant offers a contemporary twist on "Retro Chinese" cuisine. The ambience is chic and vibrant, with a decor that reflects the dynamic energy of Shanghai's nightlife. The menu at Shanghigh features a range of Chinese-forward dishes, including an extensive sushi selection and expertly crafted cocktails made using imported Chinese ingredients. Whether you're in the mood for a classic Chinese meal or a creative cocktail, Shanghigh offers an unforgettable gastronomic journey.

Where: Global Foyer Mall, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon





7. Kipos, Gurgaon

For a fine dining experience that brings the Mediterranean to your plate, Kipos in Gurgaon is a standout. The restaurant's name, which means "garden" in Greek, perfectly captures the lush, elegant ambience of this culinary destination. The menu is a celebration of fresh, seasonal ingredients, with dishes that blend global flavours and intricate presentations. From small bites to signature entrees, each dish is designed to captivate both the eyes and the palate. The interiors are just as stunning, with ceiling-covered hanging grass, lush greenery, and ambient lighting that transports diners to a mystical garden setting. Kipos is a must-visit for those who appreciate both exquisite food and a visually striking dining experience.

Where: M3M International Financial Centre, Badshahpur, Sector 66, Gurugram





So gather your friends, book your reservations, and get ready for an unforgettable gastronomic journey!







