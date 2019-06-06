Ensuring Better Weight-Management Practice At Home May Benefit Both Parents And Kids: Study

16 families were examined based on their child's obesity risks for over 19 weeks

Want to lose weight? Start from home. According to a latest study, home-based weight management programmes may be beneficial for both kids as well as parents.The findings of the study were published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behaviour. The data revealed that the DRIVE curriculum -- Developing Relationships that Include Values of Eating and Exercise - tends to reduce weight gain in kids and also prompts their parents to lose weight.





"Parents are the most important and influential people in a child's environment," said study researchers Keely Hawkins and Corby K. Martin from Louisiana State University in the US.





For the study, 16 families were examined based on their child's obesity risks for over 19 weeks. Kids aged 2-6 years, and with a body mass index (BMI) greater than 75 per cent, were enrolled. Families were randomly assigned to receive health information only or DRIVE intervention.





For the study, the children in the DRIVE intervention sessions - which included establishing regular snack and meal times, reducing screen time, and encouraging physically active play, managed to maintain their body weight. They also witnessed a modest reduction in BMI.





Additionally, parents who participated in the DRIVE sessions also saw reduction in their body weight.

The children who received only health education, significantly increased their body weight and BMI.





"Our results showed that at the half-way point of the study, children were becoming healthier. Changes in the health of the parents, though, did not happen until the end of the study. This points to the need for long-term, family-based programmes to support behaviour change," the researchers added.

Here Are Some Dietary Tips We Think Can Do Wonders For Your Family