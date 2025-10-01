Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna may be known for his Michelin-starred restaurant, calm demeanour, and soulful cooking, but behind the scenes, his life is driven by discipline and mindful eating. The Amritsar-born chef, who was named in People magazine's 'Sexiest Men Alive' list and Eater's 'Hottest Chef in America' in 2011, recently opened up about his food habits in an interview with FOX 5 NY. From a breakfast he never skips to a love for iced coffee in all weather, Khanna's routine reveals a strict but simple philosophy towards food and fitness.

Never Skips Breakfast, Even At 5 AM

For Khanna, breakfast is non-negotiable. No matter how early his day begins, he ensures he eats before stepping out. His staples remain consistent: granola, boiled eggs, and a large bowl of nuts.





"I do very less milk because I don't feel very good if I drink too much milk in the morning, like the way I used to drink in India. I'm addicted to coffee, and I also have a big bowl of nuts," he said.

Even an early start does not change his habit. "Even if you call me at 5:00 am, I'm going to have my breakfast and leave the home. I'm so regimented in that. I don't leave home without eating something," Khanna added.





What's In Chef Vikas Khanna's Fridge

His refrigerator reflects his carefully planned mornings. It is stocked with granola, nuts, berries, boiled eggs, coffee, and milk - the building blocks of his disciplined diet.

A Die-Hard Lover Of Iced Coffee

If there is one indulgence Khanna allows himself, it is iced coffee. "Even if it's snowing, I have to drink iced coffee. Horrible, but I love it," he laughed.

Why Cheat Meals Do Not Exist For Him

Unlike many chefs, Khanna does not believe in cheat meals. He says his food tastings at the restaurant serve as a substitute.





"I do a lot of tastings in the restaurant. In a way, I call that a cheat meal because I would eat 16 to 18 ounces of meal just tasting it. And these are high sodium, high fat meals... but you've got to taste everything that is being served, right?" he explained.





For those surrounded by calorie-dense foods in big cities, he recommends staying mindful and sticking to home-cooked meals as much as possible.





Living A Life Of Discipline

Khanna describes himself as extremely disciplined, a quality that goes beyond food. "I am extremely disciplined, which is very hard for people to believe; how I count everything I do. I do one thing at a time. That is why I don't expand or do too much stuff. I stay true to what I do. It gives you the liberty to have a certain discipline," he said.





Fitness, too, remains non-negotiable. Khanna cycles across New York City instead of taking the subway, even while carrying multiple shopping bags for his restaurant. "I haven't taken the subway for many years. Sometimes people take my picture when I am carrying six bags on the bike," he shared.

From granola and boiled eggs at dawn to iced coffee in the snow, Chef Vikas Khanna's diet reflects the same focus and restraint that define his career. For him, discipline in food is not a trend but a way of life.