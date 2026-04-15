Latin America's culinary scene is truly taking off. Known for its vibrant, diverse fusion of indigenous, European (Spanish/Portuguese), and African influences, along with bold flavours and farm-to-table freshness, this cuisine has already made several dishes staples around the world. Recently, two Latin American restaurants became the first in the region to receive three Michelin stars – a symbol of "exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey".





For the very first time, the two Latin American eateries, Evvai and Tuju, received the highest distinction from the Michelin Guide. On Monday night at the Copacabana Palace, during the presentation of the ninth Brazilian edition of the guide, the announcement was made, leaving the teams of both restaurants delighted.





The two restaurants have now secured a place among a select group of only about 160 restaurants worldwide. After the announcement, Luiz Filipe Souza, director of Evvai, who received the award alongside pastry chef Bianca Mirabili, said, “This is one of the most beautiful moments in gastronomy. I never imagined seeing two restaurants with three stars at the same time in Brazil.”

“This award demonstrates that Brazil can, and should, go as far as it aspires,” Katherina Cordás, partner and director of the Research and Creativity Centre at TUJU, emphasised.





Also Read: Why A Michelin Star Still Rules The Restaurant World (And Why India Has None Yet)





Meanwhile, Ivan Ralston, director of TUJU, dedicated the milestone to his team and the producers who support his project.

Know More About The 3 Michelin Star Winners





Evvai, directed by Luiz Filipe Souza, and TUJU, directed by Ivan Ralston, were recognised for their exceptional cuisine and innovative approaches to Brazilian and international flavours.





Since its opening in São Paulo, Evvai has popularised the Oriundi concept, which preserves the heritage of Italian immigration in Brazil and combines it with classic techniques and local ingredients. It received its first star in 2018, followed by the second in 2024. The restaurant also ranked 20th in Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants and 95th in The World's 50 Best Restaurants in 2025, and made its place among the ten best in the world according to La Liste.

Besides the three stars, other team members of Evvai also earned significant recognition. Bianca Mirabili was chosen as the Best Pastry Chef in Latin America in 2025, and Marcelo Fonseca received the Michelin Award for Best Sommelier.





Coming to TUJU, it is considered the only Brazilian restaurant with its own research institute. The São Paulo restaurant's menu features dishes based on various seasons, such as Humidity, Rain, Wind, and Drought. Additionally, their products and dishes aim to reduce waste and deepen their understanding of nature's rhythms.





Also Read: Why You Should Dine At These Michelin-Starred Indian Restaurants In Dubai





Other Winners From Brazil In Michelin's 2026 List





The Michelin Guide Rio de Janeiro & São Paulo 2026 also highlights other award winners, including new Bib Gourmand entries, recommended restaurants, and special award recipients like Young Chef Award winner Pedro Coronha.





Here are other restaurants in Brazil that received recognition this year:





Two Michelin Stars: D.O.M. in São Paulo, and Lasai and Oro in Rio de Janeiro





One Michelin Star: Madame Olympe in Rio de Janeiro, along with other restaurants including Casa 201, Cipriani, Oteque, San Omakase Room, and more