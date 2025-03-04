India's food scene is more dynamic than ever, with new restaurants, innovative menus, and bold fusion experiments redefining culinary boundaries. From global brands setting up shop to homegrown chefs pushing the limits of creativity, there's never been a better time to be a food lover. Our country's diverse culinary traditions continue to evolve, blending heritage flavors with modern techniques. And what better way to experience this evolution than at food festivals? As March and April bring a lineup of must-visit gastronomic events, prepare to feast on everything delicious! Ready to indulge? Let's dive in!

Here Are Some Must-Attend Food Festivals In India In March-April 2025:

Delhi-NCR

Thai Culinary Festival Comes To Erawaan, The Claridges New Delhi

Experience Thailand's lively streets right from your seat at Erawaan, The Claridges New Delhi! Embark on an epicurean journey where the country's rich culinary heritage is reimagined through an exclusive menu. This immersive experience captures the artistry of time-honored techniques, authentic flavors, and innovation, bringing the bustling Thai streets to life. Some highlights from the menu include Street Style Mixed Noodle Soup Bowl, Mee Grob, Poa Pia Tod, Peek Gai Thod Namn Pla and Pad See Eww. The traditional bamboo cooking method is another star feature of this exclusive menu, honoring the creativity and resourcefulness of the technique's originators. Bamboo infuses each dish with a subtle sweetness that ties the whole meal together. To complement your dining experience, Erawaan introduces a selection of Thai-inspired cocktails. Patrons can expect Thai Chilli Margarita, Lyco Highball, Thai Galangal Mule, Kaffir Collins, etc.





When: 24th February 2025 to 14th March 2025

Where: 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Rd, Tees January Road Area, Motilal Nehru Marg Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110011

CHO - Asian Terrace & Cocktail Bar Brings Dragon Festival To The Town

Step into a world of bold flavors and authentic delicacies at CHO - Asian Terrace & Cocktail Bar in New Delhi unveils its exclusive Dragon Festival, a limited-period Chinese Menu. Inspired by the bustling flavours of Chinatown, this meticulously curated menu is a gastronomic tribute to the rich culinary heritage of China, offering an exquisite selection of handcrafted dim sum, soulful broths, wok-tossed specialities, and decadent desserts. Begin your journey with a refined selection of Dim Sum & Small Plates, featuring delicacies such as Crystal Shrimp Dumplings and Szechuan Spicy Chicken Dumplings, each bite delivering a delicate balance of texture and taste. The experience deepens with warming Soups & Broths, from the comforting Hot & Sour Soup to the nourishing Double-Boiled Herbal Chicken Soup, a testament to time-honoured Chinese culinary traditions. For those seeking heartier fare, the Wok & Rice Specialties promise an explosion of flavours-think Street-Style Spicy Noodles and Golden Fried Rice with Truffle, each dish crafted to satisfy the most discerning palates. Elevate your dining experience with signature mains such as Crispy Fried Chicken Fingers and Grilled Salmon Fillet in XO Sauce, where premium ingredients meet expert craftsmanship. And, for a sweet finale, indulge in Crispy Fried Ice-Cream and the indulgent Banana Toffee, a perfect harmony of crunch and caramelized richness.





When: February 21 to March 23, 2025





Where: 5/1, 1st Floor, Ambawatta One complex, LHS kalkadas Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi











Mumbai:

South of Vindhyas: A Time-Honored Sea Food Festival Returns To The Orchid Hotel

Get ready to embark on an extraordinary culinary voyage as South of Vindhyas hosts its annual SeaFood Festival. This specially curated festival pays homage to the ocean's finest bounty, with a delectable selection of seafood dishes crafted with authenticity and passion. Guests can relish an exclusive ala carte menu featuring a variety of prawn, fish, squid, crab, and lobster preparations infused with the robust flavors of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. A highlight of the festival is the Sit-Down Fish Buffet and Sit-Down Seafood Buffet, where guests can savor an elaborate spread that includes tantalizing starters like Chepla Vepudu (spicy fried Surmai), Meen Moilee (delicate Pomfret cooked in coconut milk), and Nandu Masala (succulent crab in a spiced masala). Complementing the main dishes are traditional accompaniments such as Appam, Kal Dosa, Ponni Rice, and a selection of rich, comforting curries like Meen Kozhambu and Malabar Meen Curry. To conclude the meal, guests can indulge in a variety of traditionally made Payasam, each prepared with age-old recipes and the freshest ingredients, offering a sweet and satisfying end to the culinary experience.





For those who prefer an ala carte experience, the festival menu offers an enticing selection of delicacies, from the fiery Prawn Rava Fry and the signature Meen Pollichathu, to the aromatic Crab Chettinad and the indulgent Golden Lobster Fry. The carefully crafted dishes promise to transport diners straight to the coastal kitchens of South India, where seafood is not just food, but a way of life.





When: February 28th to March 9th





Where: 70-C, Nehru Road, Hotel Near Mumbai Domestic Airport, Vile Parle (E), Mumbai - 400099

Photo: The Orchid Hotel



