Huma Qureshi is going to play the lead in 'Tarla,' a film about the journey of the legendary Tarla Dalal from a home chef to a cookbook author and culinary star. Ahead of the movie's release tomorrow (7 July 2023), the actress sat down with NDTV at Saleem's in Delhi. The iconic Mughlai restaurant brand is owned by her father, Saleem Qureshi. As they feasted on batata musallam, khameeri roti, seekh kebabs and more, Huma gave us a brief glimpse into her foodie habits.

Wondering what her favourite dish at the restaurant is? Turns out, it's the mutton seekh kebab. And the brief glimpse we got of it in the video only left our mouths watering too! Huma also revealed that her childhood friends used to be quite envious of her. After all, she could eat so many lip-smacking Mughlai treats at Saleem's, anytime. But after a while, it seems that she reached a point of satiety. She explained, "I would come into the restaurant and order a dosa. And all of the other customers would just look at me - this little girl is just eating a dosa!" But Huma confessed that she really does love South Indian food as well.





We also came to know that the Batata Musallam at the restaurant was the brainchild of Huma's brother, Saqib Saleem. A foodie family, indeed! The actress feels that "Food is such a unifying factor - especially in a country like India, where every few kilometres the language and everything changes. I feel we're so blessed to have a multitude of cuisines and cooking styles." We couldn't agree more.

You can watch the full interview video in the header section above.

