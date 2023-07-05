With its impressive health benefits and delectable taste, a jar of honey has found a constant place on our kitchen shelves. After all, this golden delight is the world's natural sweetener. From those weight loss drinks to much-loved honey-glazed desserts, adding just a spoon to any dish elevates the flavour and also makes our tummy do the happy dance. But have you ever wondered whether the honey you have been consuming is unadulterated or not? Well, a viral video forced the internet to ponder upon this. In the clip, a food vlogger (@hmm_nikhil) approached a vendor on the streets of Chennai. The vendor not only claims to sell real honey but also demonstrates a few ways to differentiate between 'real' and 'fake' types.

The Instagram reel opens with the man carrying multiple bee hives in a container, which is kept behind his cycle. While pouring honey into a glass of water, the vendor informs the vlogger that if your honey is pure, it will never mix with the water. Instead, pure honey will settle down on the bottom of the glass. That's not all. The vendor also informed us that no dog will consume the unadulterated honey ever. But what happened next will leave you startled. The vendor initiated another test to demonstrate that the honey he is selling is pure. He took a Rs. 10 note and poured a little honey on it. The man said that if the honey is pure the paper will never burn. Next, he went ahead and lit a match. Then he places it under the area where he poured the honey. Wonder what happened? Well, the Rs. 10 note didn't burn.



The vendor revealed that he brings this pure form of honey from the forest and he sells a litre of it for Rs. 1200. In no time, several users flooded the comments section claiming that the honey is not pure. Many claimed that it is a jaggery and sugar liquid that makes it appear like pure honey and gives it its thickness.

A comment read, “Original to koi achha brand bhi nahi deta sb me jaggery mili hui hoti hai. (No one gives original, not even the good brand, everything has got jaggery.)”

A few revealed some other ways how one can identify if the honey is pure. A user wrote, “Original pta krna hai toh jo honey ghar laye ho usse freezer me rakh do agar freeze ho gya toh smajh jao original nhi hai phir. (If you want to find out the original, then keep the honey you brought in the freezer. If it gets frozen, then understand that it is not original.)”

So far the video has been played more than a million times.

