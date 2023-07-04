Monsoon calls for relishing our favourite comfort foods while watching the heavy downpour. Be it hot fried pakode with a cup of tea or a bowlful of chicken soup, monsoon indulgences can vary from person to person. But for Malaika Arora, it has to be a South Indian delicacy. It is no secret that the she loves this cuisine with its wide variety and amazing flavours. Any guesses what was Malaika's monsoon treat? No, it wasn't a crispy dosa or fluffy idlis. Instead, she devoured a bowl of Rasam Vada. Malaika shared a snap of the yummy “homemade” meal on Instagram Stories. A big bowl of rasam was loaded with 8 vadas along with some coriander garnish. Our eagle eyes also spotted a bowl of some greens and a mutton dish placed right next to the wholesome South Indian dish.

Alongside the image, Malaika Arora wrote, “Rasam Vada for this weather. #Homemade.”

In simple words, rasam is basically a South Indian soup or curry-like preparation made with a combination of lentils, spices, lots of peppers and herbs. Its consistency is thinner than that of sambhar. Rasam can be prepared with lentils, tomatoes or even raw mangoes for a sharp tangy flavour. Rasam can be savoured plain or paired with rice too (apart from soft and spongy vadas). Check out the full recipe of Rasam Vada here.

South Indian food is a harmonious blend of spices, textures and colours. It is delicious, fulfilling and light on the tummy. Not only Malaika Arora, but many other Bollywood stars have also confessed their love for South Indian cuisine. Just a few days ago, it was Bhumi Pednekar. The actress shared a “Throwback Thursday” video, featuring her extensive order at a South Indian restaurant. It consisted of “ghee roast masala, puran poli, palak paneer dosa, curd rice, medu vada, 1 plate mini idli with separate sambhar.” On this gastronomic adventure, Bhumi was accompanied by her friends.

“What are you craving (right now)? #throwbackthursday,” read the caption of the post.

