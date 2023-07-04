It is often interesting to see foreign diplomats try local food and traditional dishes of our country. Just a few days back, the Norwegian Ambassador to India called himself a "proper dilliwala" after tasting golgappe in the capital (Read the full story here). Before that, it was the Japanese Ambassador's foodie outings in Pune that went viral. More recently, it is the US Ambassador Eric Garcetti's culinary adventures that caught our interest. The diplomat savoured a traditional Bengali meal at Banga Bhawan in New Delhi, and he was all praise.

Garcetti and his companions feasted on a range of yummy-looking delicacies. We spotted luchi (similar to pooris), fish paturi, mochar chop (banana flower fritters), dal-bhaat, kosha mangsho (meat curry) and sabzi preparations, including begun bhaja, aloo bhaja, potol bhaja, etc. We also spotted two types of rice dishes, one of which looks to be basanti pulao. Garcetti sipped on aam pora shorbot, which is like the Bengali version of aam panna. He seemed to, especially like the macher paturi, of which he said, "The mustard-coated fish here is very unique. I think it's an archetypal, defining Bengali dish. It's great - it wakes you up. It's spicy; it's tart; it's pungent. But it's also very rich."

Along with food, Garcetti discussed other aspects of Bengali cuisine with his companions, including music, football and the legacy of Satyajit Ray. In the caption, Garcetti wrote, "From legendary macherpaturi to sweetness overload mishti doi and roshogollas, today I experienced the flavours of Kolkata's culinary wonders. I must say, Indian food culture never ceases to amaze me. See you soon, Kolkata!" You can watch the complete video below:

Do you like Bengali cuisine? Let us know your favourite dish below.

